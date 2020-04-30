Global Microsurgery Market by End Users/Application Research Report 2019

MarketResearchNest.com presents “Global Microsurgery Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” new Research to its studies database.

Microsurgery is a general term for surgery requiring an operating microscope. The most obvious developments have been procedures developed to allow anastomosis of successively smaller blood vessels and nerves (typically 1 mm in diameter) which have allowed transfer of tissue from one part of the body to another and re-attachment of severed parts. Microsurgical techniques are utilized by several specialties today, such as: general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedic surgery, gynecological surgery, otolaryngology, neurosurgery, oral and maxillofacial surgery, plastic surgery, podiatric surgery and pediatric surgery.

Free tissue transfer is a surgical reconstructive procedure using microsurgery. A region of “donor” tissue is selected that can be isolated on a feeding artery and vein; this tissue is usually a composite of several tissue types. In addition, microsurgical techniques have played a crucial role in the development of transplantation immunological research because it allowed the use of rodents models, which are more appropriate for transplantation research. Moreover, microsurgery has been used to treat several pathologic conditions leading to infertility such as tubal obstructions, vas deferens obstructions and varicocele which is one of the most frequent cause of male infertility.

In 2018, the global Microsurgery market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Arosurgical Instruments

Tisurg Medical Instruments

Carl Zeiss Meditec

Microsurgical Technology

Synovis Micro Companies Alliance

Peter Lazic

Microsurgery Instruments

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Free Tissue Transfer

Replantation

Transplantation

Treatment Of Infertility

Market segment by Application, split into

General Surgery

Ophthalmology

Plastic Surgery

Gynecological Surgery

Orthopedic Surgery

Oncology

Neurosurgery

Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery

Podiatric Surgery

Pediatric Surgery

Microsurgery Consumption by Region

North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central and South , merica, Brazil, Rest of South America, Middle East and Africa, GCC Countries, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa.

