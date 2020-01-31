Global Microgrid Technology Market 2018: Technology Updates, Trends, Demand, Industry Analysis by Top Vendors

Microgrid is a localized power system comprised of distributed generation assets, energy storage devices, and smart distribution technologies that interoperates through controls and software-based intelligence systems.
Microgrid is among the most promising tools of modern distribution networks due to their versatility. Once fully customized to the electricity and heating needs of a specific end user, they can simultaneously deliver enhanced reliability, energy and cost efficiency as well as environmental benefits. Microgrid for critical infrastructure (schools, hospitals, universities, wastewater treatment plants, etc.), mainly in cities and small communities, will grow fastest by project number within the next five years, driven by CHP incentives and State resiliency programs along the East Coast, while military Microgrid will add significant additional capacity to the current microgrid landscape.
North America is currently the largest microgrid market, having captured nearly half of all vendor revenue activity. The region holds a nearly identical market share (48.59%) compared with data presented in 2016.
ABB, GE and Echelon captured the top three revenue share spots in the Microgrid market in 2016. ABB dominated with 7.53 percent revenue share, followed by GE with 5.64 percent revenue share and Echelon with 5.03 percent revenue share.
The second place is Asia regions; following North America with the Revenue market share over 27.83% in 2016. Europe is another important consumption market of Microgrid Technology.
Microgrid Technology used in industry including Campus/Institutional Microgrid, Community/Utility Microgrid, Commercial/Industrial Microgrid, Military Microgrid and Remote Microgrid. Report data showed that 41.79% of the Microgrid Technology market demand in Campus/Institutional Microgrid, 24.24% in Commercial/Industrial Microgrid, and 21.28% in Community/Utility Microgrid in 2016.
There are two kinds of Microgrid Technology, which are Grid-Tied Type Microgrid and Independent Type Microgrid. Grid-Tied Type Microgrid is important in the Microgrid Technology, with a Installed Capacity market share nearly 78.30% in 2016.
Briefly speaking, in the next few years, Microgrid Technology industry will still be a rapid development industry. Sales of Microgrid Technology have brought a lot of opportunities, there will more companies enter into this industry, especially in developing countries.
In 2017, the global Microgrid Technology market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
This report focuses on the global Microgrid Technology status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Microgrid Technology development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
ABB
GE
Echelon
S&C Electric Co
Siemens
General Microgrids
Microgrid Solar
Raytheon
Sunverge Energy
Toshiba
NEC
Aquion Energy
EnStorage
SGCC
Moixa
EnSync
Ampard
Green Energy Corp
Growing Energy Labs Inc
HOMER Energy
Spirae
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Grid-Tied Type Microgrid
Independent Type Microgrid
Market segment by Application, split into
Commercial/Industrial Microgrid
Community/Utility Microgrid
Campus/Institutional Microgrid
Military Microgrid
Remote Microgrid
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Microgrid Technology Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Grid-Tied Type Microgrid
1.4.3 Independent Type Microgrid
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Microgrid Technology Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Commercial/Industrial Microgrid
1.5.3 Community/Utility Microgrid
1.5.4 Campus/Institutional Microgrid
1.5.5 Military Microgrid
1.5.6 Remote Microgrid
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Microgrid Technology Market Size
2.2 Microgrid Technology Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Microgrid Technology Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Microgrid Technology Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Microgrid Technology Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Microgrid Technology Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Microgrid Technology Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Microgrid Technology Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Microgrid Technology Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Microgrid Technology Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Microgrid Technology Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Microgrid Technology Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Microgrid Technology Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
5 United States
5.1 United States Microgrid Technology Market Size (2013-2018)
5.2 Microgrid Technology Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Microgrid Technology Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Microgrid Technology Market Size by Application
6 Europe
6.1 Europe Microgrid Technology Market Size (2013-2018)
6.2 Microgrid Technology Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Microgrid Technology Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Microgrid Technology Market Size by Application
7 China
7.1 China Microgrid Technology Market Size (2013-2018)
7.2 Microgrid Technology Key Players in China
7.3 China Microgrid Technology Market Size by Type
7.4 China Microgrid Technology Market Size by Application
8 Japan
8.1 Japan Microgrid Technology Market Size (2013-2018)
8.2 Microgrid Technology Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Microgrid Technology Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Microgrid Technology Market Size by Application
9 Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Microgrid Technology Market Size (2013-2018)
9.2 Microgrid Technology Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Microgrid Technology Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Microgrid Technology Market Size by Application
10 India
10.1 India Microgrid Technology Market Size (2013-2018)
10.2 Microgrid Technology Key Players in India
10.3 India Microgrid Technology Market Size by Type
10.4 India Microgrid Technology Market Size by Application
11 Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Microgrid Technology Market Size (2013-2018)
11.2 Microgrid Technology Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Microgrid Technology Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Microgrid Technology Market Size by Application
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 ABB
12.1.1 ABB Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Microgrid Technology Introduction
12.1.4 ABB Revenue in Microgrid Technology Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 ABB Recent Development
12.2 GE
12.2.1 GE Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Microgrid Technology Introduction
12.2.4 GE Revenue in Microgrid Technology Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 GE Recent Development
12.3 Echelon
12.3.1 Echelon Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Microgrid Technology Introduction
12.3.4 Echelon Revenue in Microgrid Technology Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 Echelon Recent Development
12.4 S&C Electric Co
12.4.1 S&C Electric Co Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Microgrid Technology Introduction
12.4.4 S&C Electric Co Revenue in Microgrid Technology Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 S&C Electric Co Recent Development
12.5 Siemens
12.5.1 Siemens Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Microgrid Technology Introduction
12.5.4 Siemens Revenue in Microgrid Technology Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 Siemens Recent Development
12.6 General Microgrids
12.6.1 General Microgrids Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Microgrid Technology Introduction
12.6.4 General Microgrids Revenue in Microgrid Technology Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 General Microgrids Recent Development
12.7 Microgrid Solar
12.7.1 Microgrid Solar Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Microgrid Technology Introduction
12.7.4 Microgrid Solar Revenue in Microgrid Technology Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 Microgrid Solar Recent Development
12.8 Raytheon
12.8.1 Raytheon Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Microgrid Technology Introduction
12.8.4 Raytheon Revenue in Microgrid Technology Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 Raytheon Recent Development
12.9 Sunverge Energy
12.9.1 Sunverge Energy Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Microgrid Technology Introduction
12.9.4 Sunverge Energy Revenue in Microgrid Technology Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 Sunverge Energy Recent Development
12.10 Toshiba
12.10.1 Toshiba Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Microgrid Technology Introduction
12.10.4 Toshiba Revenue in Microgrid Technology Business (2013-2018)
12.10.5 Toshiba Recent Development
12.11 NEC
12.12 Aquion Energy
12.13 EnStorage
12.14 SGCC
12.15 Moixa
12.16 EnSync
12.17 Ampard
12.18 Green Energy Corp
12.19 Growing Energy Labs Inc
12.20 HOMER Energy
12.21 Spirae
13 Market Forecast 2018-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)
14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
15 Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
