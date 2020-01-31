Global Microgrid Technology Market 2018: Technology Updates, Trends, Demand, Industry Analysis by Top Vendors

Microgrid is a localized power system comprised of distributed generation assets, energy storage devices, and smart distribution technologies that interoperates through controls and software-based intelligence systems.

Microgrid is among the most promising tools of modern distribution networks due to their versatility. Once fully customized to the electricity and heating needs of a specific end user, they can simultaneously deliver enhanced reliability, energy and cost efficiency as well as environmental benefits. Microgrid for critical infrastructure (schools, hospitals, universities, wastewater treatment plants, etc.), mainly in cities and small communities, will grow fastest by project number within the next five years, driven by CHP incentives and State resiliency programs along the East Coast, while military Microgrid will add significant additional capacity to the current microgrid landscape.

North America is currently the largest microgrid market, having captured nearly half of all vendor revenue activity. The region holds a nearly identical market share (48.59%) compared with data presented in 2016.

ABB, GE and Echelon captured the top three revenue share spots in the Microgrid market in 2016. ABB dominated with 7.53 percent revenue share, followed by GE with 5.64 percent revenue share and Echelon with 5.03 percent revenue share.

The second place is Asia regions; following North America with the Revenue market share over 27.83% in 2016. Europe is another important consumption market of Microgrid Technology.

Microgrid Technology used in industry including Campus/Institutional Microgrid, Community/Utility Microgrid, Commercial/Industrial Microgrid, Military Microgrid and Remote Microgrid. Report data showed that 41.79% of the Microgrid Technology market demand in Campus/Institutional Microgrid, 24.24% in Commercial/Industrial Microgrid, and 21.28% in Community/Utility Microgrid in 2016.

There are two kinds of Microgrid Technology, which are Grid-Tied Type Microgrid and Independent Type Microgrid. Grid-Tied Type Microgrid is important in the Microgrid Technology, with a Installed Capacity market share nearly 78.30% in 2016.

Briefly speaking, in the next few years, Microgrid Technology industry will still be a rapid development industry. Sales of Microgrid Technology have brought a lot of opportunities, there will more companies enter into this industry, especially in developing countries.

In 2017, the global Microgrid Technology market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global Microgrid Technology status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Microgrid Technology development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

ABB

GE

Echelon

S&C Electric Co

Siemens

General Microgrids

Microgrid Solar

Raytheon

Sunverge Energy

Toshiba

NEC

Aquion Energy

EnStorage

SGCC

Moixa

EnSync

Ampard

Green Energy Corp

Growing Energy Labs Inc

HOMER Energy

Spirae

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Grid-Tied Type Microgrid

Independent Type Microgrid

Market segment by Application, split into

Commercial/Industrial Microgrid

Community/Utility Microgrid

Campus/Institutional Microgrid

Military Microgrid

Remote Microgrid

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America