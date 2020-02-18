Global Microgrid Market Projections, Segmentation, SWOT Analysis and Forecast 2025 by Key Companies, Product Type and Demand Overview

Global Microgrid Market to reach USD xxx billion by 2025. Global Microgrid Market valued approximately USD xxx million in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than xxx% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The Microgrid market is mainly driven owing to escalating utility of localized sources considering power generation, fewer lines losses and surging adaptability of microgrids in military, commercial and industrial applications considering the global scenario. The Microgrids are responsible to generate power, and in doing so lower dependence on the long distance transmission lines along with cut transmission losses. The microgrid is basically a combination of technologies which includes electricity generation, transmission & distribution and is utilized on a small scale in comparison to the conventional macrogrid. It also performs functions such as the adding or removing new energy resources deprived of modifying existing components.

The regional analysis of Global Microgrid Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the fastest growing region across the world in terms of market share. Whereas, owing to the countries such as China, Japan, and India, Asia Pacific region is anticipated to be the dominating region over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The leading market players mainly include-

ABB

General Electric

Eaton Corporation

Siemens AG

Honeywell, Inc

Schneider Electric

