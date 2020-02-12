Global Microgrid Market 2019: Demand, Sales, Production, Supply, Manufacturers, Opportunity Analysis and Forecast till 2023

Global Microgrid Market Research Report Forecast from 2019 to 2023

Microgrid is an arrangement of distributed energy sources and loads as a single controllable entity within a well-defined electric boundaries. Microgrids can connect to and disconnect from utility grids, enabling them to operate in a grid-connected and island mode and offering better reliability and grid resilience. Microgrids provide several benefits such as integration of smart grids and grid modernization.

According to this study, over the next five years the Microgrid market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Microgrid business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Microgrid market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

Ask for PDF Sample Copy: https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2404540

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The Key Manufacturers covered in this report:

ABB

GE

Siemens

Echelon

S&C Electric Co

General Microgrids

Microgrid Solar

Raytheon

Sunverge Energy

Toshiba

NEC

Aquion Energy

EnStorage

SGCC

Moixa

EnSync

Ampard

This study considers the Microgrid value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by Product Type: Breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and Forecast to 2024.

Grid-tied (Grid-connected)

Off-grid

Segmentation by Application: Breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and Forecast to 2024.

Campus & Institution

Community & Utility

Commercial & Industrial

Defense & Military

Remote Island

Get Reasonable Discount: https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/discount/2404540

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

The global Microgrid market has been segmented by region which includes the Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries. The region wise segmentation ensures that the customers attain utmost knowledge of the Microgrid market trends in each region and hence can plan accordingly to gain the maximum market share.

Some Major TOC Points:

Global Microgrid Market Report (Status and Outlook) 2019

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Microgrid by Players

4 Microgrid by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Global Microgrid Market Forecast

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 ABB

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Microgrid Product Offered

11.1.3 ABB Microgrid Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 ABB News

11.2 GE

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Microgrid Product Offered

11.2.3 GE Microgrid Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 GE News

11.3 Siemens

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Microgrid Product Offered

11.3.3 Siemens Microgrid Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Siemens News

11.4 Echelon

11.4.1 Company Details

11.4.2 Microgrid Product Offered

11.4.3 Echelon Microgrid Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.4.4 Main Business Overview

11.4.5 Echelon News

11.5 S&C Electric Co

11.5.1 Company Details

11.5.2 Microgrid Product Offered

11.5.3 S&C Electric Co Microgrid Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.5.4 Main Business Overview

11.5.5 S&C Electric Co News

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.