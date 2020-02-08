Global Microfluidic Chips Market Is Becoming More Wide Spread With Key Drivers

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Global Microfluidic Chips Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” to its huge collection of research reports.

Scope of the Report:

Microfluidic Chips industry has much fragmented, manufacturers are mostly in the USA. Among them, USA Production value accounted for less than 36.81% of the total value of global Microfluidic Chips in 2016. Agilent is the world leading manufacturer in global Microfluidic Chips market with the market share of 3.77% in 2016.

North America is the largest regional segment of the global microfluidics market, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. The large share of this region can be attributed to growing incidence rate of various infectious diseases, availability of insurance coverage for laboratory testing procedures, sufficient reimbursements for medical devices, and presence of well-structured distribution channels in the region. In addition, an increase in the demand for self-administration and home healthcare devices, and increasing applications of micropumps, and transdermal microneedles for chronic disease areas such as migraine, diabetes, cancer pain, and asthma have boosted the growth of this market. However, the Asia-Pacific region is the fastest-growing market owing to factors such as rising geriatric population, growing per capita income, increasing investments in the healthcare industry by key market players, rising demand for advanced technologies, and expansion of private-sector hospitals to rural areas in various countries.

The worldwide market for Microfluidic Chips is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 12.4% over the next five years, will reach 5450 million US$ in 2024, from 2700 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Microfluidic Chips in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Agilent

Fluidigm Corporation

Micralyne, Inc

Becton Dickinson

Danaher

PerkinElmer

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Dolomite

908 Devices

…

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Polymers

Ceramics

Semi-conductors

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Pharmaceutical

Diagnostic

Drug Deliver

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Microfluidic Chips product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Microfluidic Chips, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Microfluidic Chips in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Microfluidic Chips competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Microfluidic Chips breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Microfluidic Chips market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Microfluidic Chips sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

