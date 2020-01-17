Global Microfluidic Chips Market – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2024

According to this study, over the next five years the Microfluidic Chips market will register a 12.4% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 5450 million by 2024, from US$ 2700 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Microfluidic Chips business, shared in Chapter 3.

Microfluidic Chips industry has much fragmented, manufacturers are mostly in the USA. Among them, USA Production value accounted for less than 36.81% of the total value of global Microfluidic Chips in 2016. Agilent is the world leading manufacturer in global Microfluidic Chips market with the market share of 3.77% in 2016.

North America is the largest regional segment of the global microfluidics market, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. The large share of this region can be attributed to growing incidence rate of various infectious diseases, availability of insurance coverage for laboratory testing procedures, sufficient reimbursements for medical devices, and presence of well-structured distribution channels in the region. In addition, an increase in the demand for self-administration and home healthcare devices, and increasing applications of micropumps, and transdermal microneedles for chronic disease areas such as migraine, diabetes, cancer pain, and asthma have boosted the growth of this market. However, the Asia-Pacific region is the fastest-growing market owing to factors such as rising geriatric population, growing per capita income, increasing investments in the healthcare industry by key market players, rising demand for advanced technologies, and expansion of private-sector hospitals to rural areas in various countries.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Agilent

Fluidigm Corporation

Micralyne, Inc

Becton Dickinson

Danaher

PerkinElmer

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Dolomite

908 Devices

MicroLIQUID

MicruX Technologies

Micronit

Fluigent

This study considers the Microfluidic Chips value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Polymers

Ceramics

Semi-conductors

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Pharmaceutical

Diagnostic

Drug Deliver

Table of Contents:

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Microfluidic Chips by Players

4 Microfluidic Chips by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

…Continued

