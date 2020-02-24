Global Microencapsulated Phytosterols Market: Challenges On Upcoming Trends, Market Cost Analysis, Revenue And Gross Margin Analysis 2028

“The Latest Research Report Microencapsulated Phytosterols Market provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz”

Phytosterols also called as plant sterols are cholesterol-like molecules which are predominant in plants including whole grains, fruits and vegetables. Various phytosterols ingredients are typically insoluble in water due to which it’s difficult to incorporate them into various food and beverages formulations. Therefore, there is a need for water soluble phytosterol ingredient that makes it easier for manufacturers of food and beverages industry to incorporate them into various products. Microencapsulation is a technique wherein small solid particles, liquid components or gaseous materials are coated or entrapped within another shell material. Microencapsulated phytosterols are plant sterols which have been microencapsulated in order to facilitate their microencapsulation into various food and beverages products. The global market for microencapsulated phytosterols is expected to benefit by growing number of patients suffering with high levels of cholesterols. Microencapsulated phytosterols are not only used in food and beverages industry but also finds its application in dietary supplements market space which is one of the fastest growing functional food category. Today consumers are looking for food products with functional benefits besides the basic nutrition which has resulted in growing demand for functional food and thus the market for microencapsulated phytosterols. In accordance with the approval from Europe, microencapsulated phytosterols can be used in several food and beverages application such as, fat spreads, milk, yogurt, soya drinks and cheese. All these factors together are creating tremendous market opportunity for growth of microencapsulated phytosterols.

Reasons for Covering this Title

Prevalence of cardiovascular diseases across the globe is on rise. An estimated one third of the global population is suffering with cardiovascular diseases and as per data reveled by World Health Organization (WHO) 17.7 million people die annually from cardiovascular diseases. Risk of cardiovascular diseases is accelerated by high levels of cholesterol which is pushing manufacturer of food and beverages industry to incorporate healthy plant sterols in their food products thus, contributing towards market growth of microencapsulated phytosterols. Furthermore, increasing population with growing number of health concerns has contributed towards rising demand for functional food and nutritional supplements, where it is desired to have microencapsulation technique approach. This will further expand the global market for microencapsulated phytosterols in the near future. Manufacturers of phytosterols across the globe are expanding their market share in the global phytosterols market which can provide opportunity for them to expand in the microencapsulated phytosterols market too. All these factors are expected to boost the global microencapsulated phytosterols market.

Global Microencapsulated Phytosterols: Market Segmentation

On the basis of source, the global microencapsulated phytosterols market has been segmented as –

Pine Tress

Vegetable Oil Soybean Oil Corn Oil Cottonseed Oil Sunflower Oil Others



On the basis of form, the global microencapsulated phytosterols market has been segmented as–

Powdered microencapsulated phytosterols

Granular microencapsulated phytosterols

On the basis of application, the global microencapsulated phytosterols market has been segmented as –

Food and Beverages Dairy products Bakery Products Beverages Others

Pharmaceuticals

Dietary Supplements

Cosmetics

Other

Global Microencapsulated Phytosterols Market: Key Players

Lipofoods SLU is currently the only player offering microencapsulated phytosterols currently. However, other, manufacturers are also trying to bring such novel microencapsulated phytosterols in the marketplace to increase their market share. Players operating the pytosterols market include, The Archer Daniels Midland Company, BASF SE, Cargill, Inc., Matrix Fine Sciences Pvt. Ltd, Raisio Plc, Vita-Solar Biotechnology Co., Ltd., COFCO Tech Bioengineering (Tianjin) Co., Ltd., Nutrartis among others

Key Developments in Microencapsulated Phytosterols Market

In April 2017, Lipofoods SLU, which is a leading developer of microencapsulation technologies for functional food ingredients and the only manufacturer of microencapsulated phytosterols launched its palm free LIPOPHYTOL® phytosterol system which is a highly concentrated water dispersible form of source of plant sterol. The product is used to combat the growing cardiovascular health issue. The formulation can also be used in various food and beverages products.

Opportunities for Microencapsulated Phytosterols Market Participants

Growing consumers concern regarding the refined palm oil and growing awareness with respect to the ecological impact of standard palm oil cultivation has resulted in development of palm free microencapsulated phytosterols. This is expected to drive the global market for microencapsulated phytosterols in the near future. Furthermore, as the population across the global economy rises the chances of developing cardiovascular diseases also increases thus, pushing the need for increasing number of manufacturers to bring innovative products such as microencapsulated phytosterols in the market place. For example, For instance, more than a quarter of the population in Japan is over the age of 60 years, which is on track to reach 40 percent by 2060. This is expected to provide opportunity in the global microencapsulated phytosterols market in the near future.

Brief Approach to Research

A modelling-based approach and triangulation methodology will be followed to estimate data covered in this report. A detailed market understanding and assessment of the nature, product type and end uses of the product segments covered in the study is followed by carrying out a demand-side approach to estimate the sales of target product segments, which is then cross-referenced with a supply-side assessment of value generated over a pre-defined period. The statistics and data is collected at a regional level, consolidated and synthesized at a global level to estimate the overall market sizes.

Key Data Points Covered in the Report

Some of the key data points covered in our report include:

An overview of the Microencapsulated Phytosterols market, including background and evolution

Macroeconomic factors affecting the Microencapsulated Phytosterols market and its potential

Market dynamics, such as drivers, challenges and trends

Detailed value chain analysis of the Microencapsulated Phytosterols market

Cost structure of the products and segments covered in the global Microencapsulated Phytosterols market

In-depth pricing analysis, by key product segments, regions and by major Microencapsulated Phytosterols market participants

Analysis of supply and demand, such as top producing and consuming geographies, imports/exports and overall trade scenario in the global Microencapsulated Phytosterols market

Analysis of the global Microencapsulated Phytosterols market structure, including a tier-wise categorization of key Microencapsulated Phytosterols market participants

Competitive landscape of the market, including detailed profiles of the top players in the Microencapsulated Phytosterols market

