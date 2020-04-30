Global Microdermabrasion Market Size (Value) by Player’s (2019-2025)

MarketResearchNest.com presents “Global Microdermabrasion Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” new Research to its studies database.

Dermabrasion is a type of surgical skin planing, typically performed in a professional medical setting by a dermatologist or plastic surgeon trained specifically in this procedure. Dermabrasion has been practiced for many years (before the advent of lasers) and involves the controlled deeper abrasion(wearing away) of the upper to mid layers of the skin with any variety of strong abrasive devices including a wire brush, diamond wheel or fraise, sterilized sandpaper, salt crystals, or other mechanical means.

Microdermabrasion uses tiny exfoliating crystals that are sprayed on the skin. It works best on problems such as dull skin, brown spots, and age spots. With microdermabrasion, skin is temporarily pink but fully recovers within 24 hours. It doesn’t require surgery or anesthetics.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Johnson and Johnson Services

Procter and Gamble

Philips

Altair Instruments

Silhouet-Tone

Advanced Microderm

Dermaglow

New Shining Image

Lasertec Medical Service

Delasco

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Diamond Microdermabrasion

Crystal Microdermabrasion

Market segment by Application, split into

Hospital

Dermatology Clinics

Home Care

Microdermabrasion Consumption by Region

North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central and South , merica, Brazil, Rest of South America, Middle East and Africa, GCC Countries, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa.

