Global Microbiology Testing Market to Witness Exponential Growth by 2025

Microbiology testing is used for individuals in order to detect the presence of pathogenic microorganisms and their metabolites. It is growing at a faster pace due to rise in the demand from in-vitro diagnostics industry and for its application to check for impurity or presence of any microorganisms such as yeast, fungi, bacteria, and viruses in a sample.

The key players covered in this study

Biomerieux S.A.

Danaher

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Cepheid

Abbott

Alere

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Hologic

Bruker

F.Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Molecular Diagnostic Instruments

Microscopes

Mass Spectrometers

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Pharmaceutical

Clinical

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Microbiology Testing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Microbiology Testing development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

