Global Microbial Fermentation Technology Market Know The Key Growth Drivers Developments and Innovations

Fermentation technology has remained a highly favored biological process across a number of industrial applications for many decades due to low cost, high specificity, simplicity of reaction, and usage in versatile applications. While microbial fermentation has been used traditionally for preservation of foods only, it has seen a vast rise in application in the past few years owing to promising outcomes and the possibility of development of various bioprocess and products with its help.

The global Microbial Fermentation Technology market is valued at US$1,493.5 bn in 2016 is expected to reach US$2,447.2 bn by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% during 2016-2025.

Fermentation technology is a field which involves the use of microorganisms and enzymes for production of compounds which have application in the energy, material, pharmaceutical, chemical and the food industries. Though fermentation processes are used for generations for the requirement for sustainable production of materials and energy is demanding creation and advancement of novel fermentation processes. Efforts are directed both to the advancement of cell factories and enzymes as well as of design of new processes, concepts, and technologies for the fermentation process. Through microbial fermentation technologies, companies can produce enzymes for industrial purposes.

This report focuses on Microbial Fermentation Technology volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Microbial Fermentation Technology market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Biocon

Lonza

Danone Ltd.

Amyris

United Breweries Ltd.

Novozymes

TerraVia Holdings

Roche

BioVectra

DSM

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Medical

Industrial

Alcohol Beverages

Food and Feed Products

Segment by Application

Bio-Pharmaceutical Industries

Food and Feed Industry

Academic Research Institutes

Others

