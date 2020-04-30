Global Microarray Analysis Market Competitions from Opponents Research 2019

MarketResearchNest.com presents “Global Microarray Analysis Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” new Research to its studies database.

A microarray is a multiplex lab-on-a-chip. It is a 2D array on a solid substrate (usually a glass slide or silicon thin-film cell) that assays large amounts of biological material using high-throughput screeningminiaturized, multiplexed and parallel processing and detection methods. The concept and methodology of microarrays was first introduced and illustrated in antibody microarrays by Tse Wen Chang in 1983 in a scientific publication and a series of patents.

Types of microarrays include DNA microarrays, MMChips (for surveillance of microRNA populations), Protein microarrays, Peptide microarrays (for detailed analyses or optimization of protein-protein interactions) and Tissue microarrays, etc.

A Global Microarray Analysis Market provides an extensive view of size; trends and shape have been developed in this report to identify factors that will exhibit a significant impact in boosting the sales of Global Microarray Analysis Market in the near future.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Affymetrix

Agilent Technologies

Sequenom

Roche NimbleGen

Illumnia

Applied Microarrays

Biomerieux

Discerna

Gyros

Luminex

NextGen Sciences

ProteoGenix

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

DNA Microarrays

Protein Microarrays

Tissue Microarrays

Cellular Microarrays

Chemical Compound Microarrays

Antibody Microarrays

Glycan Arrays

Phenotype Microarrays

Moreover, the research report assessed market key features, consisting of revenue, capacity utilization rate, price, gross, growth rate, consumption, production, export, supply, cost, market size & share, industry demand, export & import analysis, and CAGR.

Market segment by Application, split into

Research

Genotyping

Forensic Analysis

Proteomics

Genomics

Disease Diagnosis

Drug Discovery

Toxicological Research

Microarray Analysis Consumption by Region

North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central and South , merica, Brazil, Rest of South America, Middle East and Africa, GCC Countries, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa.

