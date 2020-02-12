Global Micro services in Healthcare Market By Key Players: Amazon Web Services, Inc, Microsoft, Infosys Limited, IBM, NGINX Inc., Oracle, Syntel, Inc., Cognizant, Datawire, MuleSoft

Global Micro services in Healthcare Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 132.01 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 643.66 million by 2026 registering a CAGR of 21.9% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market can be attributed to the efficient and high speed project delivery.

Key Market Competitors:

Some of the prominent players in the market includes Amazon Web Services, Inc., CA Technologies, Microsoft, Salesforce.com, Inc. , Pivotal Software, Inc., Infosys Limited, IBM , NGINX Inc., Oracle, Syntel, Inc., Cognizant, Datawire, MuleSoft, LLC, Software AG, Nginx Inc.,.,

FACTORS DRIVING GROWTH IN MICRO SERVICES IN HEALTHCARE MARKET

Unique development and advancement strategies adopted by major manufacturers

In December 2018, Infosys announced its joint venture with Hitachi, Ltd., Panasonic Corporation and Pasona Inc. This enhanced the company’s presence in Japan. It also accelerated its business process transformation.

In November 2018, Amazon Web Services, Inc. introduced AWS app mesh, AWS app mesh is a micro service mesh that allows an easy monitor and communication control across several other micro services applications.

Segmentation: Global Micro services in Healthcare Market

By Component

Platforms Services

Consulting Services

Integration Services

Training, Support

Maintenance Services

By Deployment Model

Cloud-Based Model

Public Cloud

Private Cloud

Hybrid Cloud

On-Premise Models

By End-User

Healthcare Providers

Healthcare Payers

Life Science Organizations

Clinical Laboratories

By Geography

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Turkey

Belgium

Netherlands

Switzerland

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

South Korea

India

Australia

Singapore

Malaysia

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

South Africa

Egypt

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Israel

Rest of Middle East and Africa

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Current and future of global microservices in healthcare Market outlook in the developed and emerging markets

The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period

Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period

The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players

Primary Respondents:

Demand Side: Doctors, Surgeons, Medical Consultants, Nurses, Hospital Buyers, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Medical Payers, Healthcare Authorities, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, and Investors among others.

Supply Side: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, and Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

