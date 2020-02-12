Global Micro services in Healthcare Market By Key Players: Amazon Web Services, Inc, Microsoft, Infosys Limited, IBM, NGINX Inc., Oracle, Syntel, Inc., Cognizant, Datawire, MuleSoft

Global Micro services in Healthcare Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 132.01 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 643.66 million by 2026 registering a CAGR of 21.9% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market can be attributed to the efficient and high speed project delivery.
Key Market Competitors:
Some of the prominent players in the market includes Amazon Web Services, Inc., CA Technologies, Microsoft, Salesforce.com, Inc. , Pivotal Software, Inc., Infosys Limited, IBM , NGINX Inc., Oracle, Syntel, Inc., Cognizant, Datawire, MuleSoft, LLC, Software AG, Nginx Inc.,.,
Request Sample Copy Of this Report @ https://databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-micro-services-in-healthcare-market
FACTORS DRIVING GROWTH IN MICRO SERVICES IN HEALTHCARE MARKET
Unique development and advancement strategies adopted by major manufacturers
- In December 2018, Infosys announced its joint venture with Hitachi, Ltd., Panasonic Corporation and Pasona Inc. This enhanced the company’s presence in Japan. It also accelerated its business process transformation.
- In November 2018, Amazon Web Services, Inc. introduced AWS app mesh, AWS app mesh is a micro service mesh that allows an easy monitor and communication control across several other micro services applications.
Segmentation: Global Micro services in Healthcare Market
By Component
- Platforms
- Services
- Consulting Services
- Integration Services
- Training, Support
- Maintenance Services
By Deployment Model
- Cloud-Based Model
- Public Cloud
- Private Cloud
- Hybrid Cloud
- On-Premise Models
By End-User
- Healthcare Providers
- Healthcare Payers
- Life Science Organizations
- Clinical Laboratories
By Geography
North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Turkey
- Belgium
- Netherlands
- Switzerland
- Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
- Japan
- China
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Singapore
- Malaysia
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Philippines
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
Middle East and Africa
- South Africa
- Egypt
- Saudi Arabia
- United Arab Emirates
- Israel
- Rest of Middle East and Africa
Request Complete TOC Of this Report @ https://databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-micro-services-in-healthcare-market
Reasons to Purchase this Report:
- Current and future of global microservices in healthcare Market outlook in the developed and emerging markets
- The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period
- Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period
- The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players
Primary Respondents:
Demand Side: Doctors, Surgeons, Medical Consultants, Nurses, Hospital Buyers, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Medical Payers, Healthcare Authorities, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, and Investors among others.
Supply Side: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, and Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.
Inquiry Before [email protected] https://databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=global-micro-services-in-healthcare-market
Customization of the Report:
- All segmentation provided above in this report is represented at country level
- All products covered in the market, product volume and average selling prices will be included as customizable options which may incur no or minimal additional cost (depends on customization)
Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, South America, MEA, Europe or Asia | Mail us at [email protected]
About Us: Data Bridge set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches.Data Bridge adepts in creating satisfied clients who reckon upon our services and rely on our hard work with certitude. We are content with our glorious 99.9 % client satisfying rate.
Contact:
Data Bridge Market Research
Tel: +1-888-387-2818
Email: [email protected]