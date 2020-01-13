Global Micro-Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) Devices Market Anticipated to Grow at a Significant Pace by 2022

ResearchMoz include new market research report “Global Micro-Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) Devices Market (By Target, By Surgery, By End User, By Region, By Country): Opportunities and Forecast (2017-2022) – By Target (Trabecular Meshwork, Suprachoroidal Space), By Surgery (Glaucoma – Cataract, Standalone), By End User (HOPD, ASCs), By Region (N. America, Europe, APAC, ROW), By Country (U.S., Canada, U.K., Germany, France, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Brazil, South Africa)” to its huge collection of research reports.

A comprehensive research report created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Global Micro-Invasive Glaucoma Surgery Market on the basis of Target (Trabecular Meshwork, Suprachoroidal Space), By Surgery (Glaucoma in conjunction with Cataract and Stand Alone Glaucoma), By End User (Hospital Outpatient Departments – HOPDs and Ambulatory Surgery Centers – ASCs), By Region (North America, Europe, APAC and ROW) and By Country (U.S., Canada, U.K., Germany, France, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Brazil and South Africa).

Learn more Through Sample Report : https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=1107693

Over the recent years, the global Micro-Invasive Glaucoma Surgery industry has been growing rapidly as the global sales of iStent device by Glaukos which was the only commercially available device in United States has witnessed rapid growth post its FDA approval in 2012. Globally, the growth in micro-invasive glaucoma surgery device market is driven by several MIGS devices entering the market in next five years, rising number of glaucoma patients and rapidly aging population.

According to Azoth Analytics research report, “Global Micro-Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) Devices Market (By Target, By Surgery, By End User, By Region, By Country): Opportunities and Forecast (2017-2022) – By Target (Trabecular Meshwork, Suprachoroidal Space), By Surgery (Glaucoma – Cataract, Standalone), By End User (HOPD, ASCs), By Region (N. America, Europe, APAC, ROW), By Country (U.S., Canada, U.K., Germany, France, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Brazil, South Africa)”, global market is projected to display a robust growth represented by a CAGR of 47.10% during 2017 – 2022, chiefly driven by several MIGS devices entering the market in next five years, rising number of glaucoma patients and rapidly aging population, high safety profile and reduced dependency on prescription eye drops.

Among the targets, Trabecular Meshwork currently dominates the Micro-Invasive Glaucoma Surgery market. Among the surgeries, Stand Alone Glaucoma surgery is projected to witness fastest growth. In terms of End User, Ambulatory Surgery Centers is predicted to grow at a higher rate than HOPDs (Hospital Outpatient Departments). Among the regions, Asia Pacific is predicted to advance at the highest rate, mainly driven by large glaucoma population and expansion of MIGS device in the region.

The report titled, “Global Micro-Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) Devices Market (By Target, By Surgery, By End User, By Region, By Country): Opportunities and Forecast (2017-2022) – By Target (Trabecular Meshwork, Suprachoroidal Space), By Surgery (Glaucoma – Cataract, Standalone), By End User (HOPD, ASCs), By Region (N. America, Europe, APAC, ROW), By Country (U.S., Canada, U.K., Germany, France, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Brazil, South Africa)”, has covered and analyzed the potential of Global Micro-Invasive Glaucoma Surgery Market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global food service equipment market. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.

For Enquiry Visit @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=E&repid=1107693

Scope of the Report

Global Market (Actual Period: 2013-2016, Forecast Period: 2017-2022)

• Micro-Invasive Glaucoma Surgery Market

• Global MIGS Device Market, By Target (Trabecular Meshwork, Suprachoroidal Space, Others)

• Global MIGS Device Market, By Surgery (Glaucoma in Conjunction with Cataract, Stand Alone Glaucoma)

• Global MIGS Device Market, By End User (Hospital Outpatient Departments, Ambulatory Surgery Centers)

Regional Markets – N. America, Europe, APAC, ROW (Actual Period: 2012-2016, Forecast Period: 2017-2022)

• Micro-Invasive Glaucoma Surgery Market

• Global MIGS Device Market, By Target

• Global MIGS Device Market, By Surgery

• Global MIGS Device Market, By End User

Country Analysis – US, Canada, UK, Germany, France, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Brazil, South Africa (Actual Period: 2012-2016, Forecast Period: 2017-2022)

• Micro-Invasive Glaucoma Surgery Market

• Global MIGS Device Market, By Surgery in Percentage (2016, 2022)

• Global MIGS Device Market, By End User in Percentage (2016, 2022)

Other Report Highlights

• Market Dynamics – Trends, Drivers, Challenges

• Policy and Regulation

• Company Analysis – Glaukos, Alcon, Santen, Ivantis, Allergan

About ResearchMoz

ResearchMoz is the one stop online destination to find and buy market research reports & Industry Analysis. We fulfill all your research needs spanning across industry verticals with our huge collection of market research reports. We provide our services to all sizes of organizations and across all industry verticals and markets. Our Research Coordinators have in-depth knowledge of reports as well as publishers and will assist you in making an informed decision by giving you unbiased and deep insights on which reports will satisfy your needs at the best price.

For More Information Kindly Contact:

ResearchMoz

Mr. Nachiket Ghumare,

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

USA-Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: [email protected]

Follow us on LinkedIn @ http://bit.ly/1TBmnVG

Blog: https://newmarketsize.blogspot.com