Global Micro Grid Market Industry Trends, Share, Size and Forecast Report By 2022

A Micro grid is a localized small-scale power grid that can operate independently or connected to or synchronous with traditional centralized electric grid. The minimum criteria for any local grid to qualify as a micro grid is having its own power resources, loads, generation and definable boundaries. They are used for backup power in times of high demand. It can be powered by batteries, distributed generators and/or renewable resources. It can not only provide backup for emergencies but also be used to cut costs or connect to a local resource that is too small for traditional use. It enables communities to be more energy independent and environment friendly. A switch can separate micro grid from traditional grid automatically or manually. It comes in a variety of sizes and designs.

Market Dynamics

The global micro grid market is expected to grow to an estimate of US $38.99 Billion at a CAGR of 12.45%. Growing demand for automated grid system and enhancement in micro grid connectivity through IoTare expected to be the major drivers for growth in the micro grid market. The hardware segment is expected to hold the largest market share offering a complete micro grid solution in comparison to the software segment. Captive power generation systems in manufacturing sector to reduce dependence on regional electric grids for electricity supply is also a key factor for driving market growth. Increased spending on development of new prototypes is expected to open new markets. The rapidly growing mining vertical and need for rural electrification in developing economies is likely to further boost the demand for micro grids.

Get Free Sample Copy of Study Report @

https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10064600

Market Segmentation

Based on offering, the micro grid market is segmented into hardware, software and services. Based on connectivity, it can be segmented into Grid connected or Remote/Island connected. Based on grid type, it is segmented into AC micro grid, DC micro grid and hybrid. Based on industry vertical, it can be divided into Healthcare, Educational Institutions, Industrial, Military, Electric utility among others. Remote micro grids accounted for 45% of the total market share and was the dominating segment. It will reduce the overall cost of electricity consumption as well as fossil fuel consumption.

Geographic Analysis

Geographically, the micro grid market is Europe, America, APAC and Rest of the World. North America is expected to contribute to over 71% of the total market share by revenue. The increasing number of solar PV grids in the western and north eastern region of US is expected to positively impact growth. The rise in the number of initiatives from the US government for the implementation of energy-efficient power solutions along with rapid advances in the energy sector will spur the development of microgrid projects in this region.

Get Customized Report @

https://www.kennethresearch.com/customization-request-10064600

Key Players

Some of the key players in the Industry are Siemens AG, Exelon, GE, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Lockheed Martin Corporation, ABB Group, Power Analytics, Toshiba Corporation, Honeywell International Inc, ZBB Energy Corporation, Echelon Corporation and Schneider Electric.

Report Contents Regional Analysis Report Highlights

Market segments

Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities

Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022

Supply & Demand Value Chain

Market – Current Trends

Competition & Major Companies

Technology and R&D Status

Porters Five Force Analysis

Strategic and Critical Success Factor Analysis of Key Players

North America

US and Canada

Latin America

Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of Latin America

Western Europe

EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K.)

Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden)

Benelux (Belgium, The Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Russia

Poland

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia and New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

GCC countries (Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, UAE and Kuwait)

South Africa

North Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides details on market segmentation which is derived from several product mapping exercises, macroeconomic parameters and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors is delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.

Detailed Historical Overview (Market Origins, Product Launch Timeline, etc.)

Consumer and Pricing Analysis

Market dynamics of the industry

Market Segmentation

Estimated Market Sizing in terms of volume and value

Recent trends in Market and impact

Research Status and Technology Overview

Extensive Industry Structure Coverage

About Kenneth Research:

Kenneth Research is a reselling agency providing market research solutions in different verticals such as Automotive and Transportation, Chemicals and Materials, Healthcare, Food & Beverage and Consumer Packaged Goods, Semiconductors, Electronics & ICT, Packaging, and Others. Our portfolio includes set of market research insights such as market sizing and market forecasting, market share analysis and key positioning of the players (manufacturers, deals and distributors, etc), understanding the competitive landscape and their business at a ground level and many more. Our research experts deliver the offerings efficiently and effectively within a stipulated time. The market study provided by Kenneth Research helps the Industry veterans/investors to think and to act wisely in their overall strategy formulation.

Contact Us

Name: David

Email : [email protected]