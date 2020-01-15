Global Micro Evs Market Growing Demand Report 2019 to 2024

MarketResearchNest Reports adds “Global Micro Evs Market Analysis 2013-2018 and Forecast 2019-2024”new report to its research database.

A micro electric vehicle (EV) is a four-wheeled electric powered micro vehicle with an attainable speed of more than 20 miles per hour but not more than 25 miles per hour (in China, not more than 70 kilometers per hour) on a paved surface, and it usually has a gross vehicle weight rating (GVWR) of less than 3,000 pounds.

Product Type Coverage (Market Size and Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):

Lead-acid Battery EVs

Lithium-ion Battery EVs

Company Coverage (Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc.):

Yogomo

Shifeng

Textron

Dojo

Byvin

Polaris

Lichi

Baoya

Tangjun

Yamaha

Fulu

Xinyuzhou

GreenWheel EV

Incalu

Kandi

Renault

APACHE

Garia

Zheren

Ingersoll Rand

CitEcar Electric Vehicles

Eagle

Taiqi

Application Coverage (Market Size and Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.):

Personal Use

Commercial Use (Sightseeing, Golf etc.)

Public Utilities

Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand and Forecast by Countries etc.):

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)

