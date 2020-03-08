Global mHealth Market Trend to 2025: Koninklijke Philips N.V., iHealth, LifeWatch AG, AT&T, Inc., Vodafone, Apple Inc., Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Qualcomm Inc., Samsung Electronics Corporation

The mHealth Market report consists of explicit and up to date information about the consumer’s demands, their inclinations, and their variable likings about particular product. The information and data cited in this mHealth Market report is collected from the trustworthy sources such as websites, journals, mergers, and annual reports of the companies. With this market report it becomes easier to establish and optimize each stage in the lifecycle of industrial process that includes engagement, acquisition, retention, and monetization. This mHealth Market report takes into account the comprehension of your business goals and requirements to bridge the gap by delivering you with the most proper and suitable solutions.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Increasing penetration of smartphones, tablets, and other mobile platforms

Increasing utilization of connected devices and mhealth apps for the management of chronic diseases

Cost containment in healthcare delivery

Robust penetration of 3G and 4G networks for uninterrupted healthcare services

Rising focus on patient-centric healthcare delivery

Key Developments in the Market:

In December 2016, According to HIMSS news, there is new alliance focused on best practices for mobile health applications, HIMSS has joined with the American Heart Association, American Medical Association and DHX Group to form a multi-stakeholder organization known as Excertia. This collaboration will be helping each organization’s ongoing exertions to foster safe, effective, operative and reputable health technologies, while complementing the mutual commitment to advancing innovation in medicine, and improving the health of the U.S.

According to the news published by Xtelligent Media, LLC. , mhealth intelligence the mobile health application reduces depression symptoms by 42.0%. it has been founded in the studies that the use of a mobile health application helped patients reduce symptoms associated with major depressive disorder (MDD)

Top Key Players:

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

iHealth

LifeWatch AG

AT&T, Inc.

Vodafone

Apple Inc.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Qualcomm Inc.

Samsung Electronics Corporation

mQure

Cerner Corporation

Medtronic PLC

Doximity, Inc.

Evolent Health, Inc.

Proteous

Perfint Healthcare Pvt. Ltd.

Oscar

Zest Health

Athenahealth, Inc.

Johnson & Johnson

Omron Corporation

Nokia Corporation

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Airstrip Technologies

Biotelemetry, Inc.

Agamatrix, Inc.

Ihealth Lab Inc.

Alivecor, Inc.

Among others.

Definition of mHealth Market:

This market report defines the market trends and forecast the upcoming opportunities and threats of the mHealth market in the next 8 years. mHealth is also called as mobile health. It is a word used for the practice of medicine and public health supported by mobile devices. mHealth is the combination, distribution, and generation of health information through mobiles and wireless devices.It deals with the information which is shared between patients and providers. In the area of mHealth projects are operated to utilize the capability of mobile phones to gather data and transmit it quickly, cheaply, and relatively efficiently. Data that is related to the location and levels of particular diseases such as malaria, HIV/AIDS, TB, Avian Flu can help medical and healthcare systems or ministries of other organizations to identify outbreaks and better target medical resources to regions of greatest needs. During emergencies such projects can be particularly useful, in order to identify where the greatest medical needs are within a country. The mHealth typically focuses on the information to be provided via smartphones. But some of the information can also be fetched via earlier-generation mobile devices that feature only voice and text messaging. Those devices are most communal in the developing world where there is limited but fast-growing Internet connectivity. Some of the real examples of mHealth applications include voice information from a provider and mobile messaging to improve health behaviors, for example prenatal care reminders, notifications and alerts, medication adherence, and this also provides chronic disease self-management. In order to consider the level of policy and health services decision making, it can be seen that the mobile technologies have helped to grow training and service quality of healthcare workers, it has lowered the cost of services by plummeting rigidness, replication and enhance access to reliable data to facilitate decision making.

MEASURE Evaluation is funded by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and the U.S. President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR). The project was funded by the USAID, supports health information systems in developing countries to provide evidence on health system performance and the impact of health services on people’s lives.

Report Segmentation:

Based on product & service:

Connected Medical Devices

Mhealth Applications

Mhealth Services

The connected medical devices segment is further segmented into:

Mhealth Solutions: Consumer Health Devices

Clinical Devices

Peak Flowmeters

Fetal Monitoring Devices

Multi-Parameter Trackers

Neurological Monitoring Devices

Sleep Apnea Monitors

Based on geography:

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

