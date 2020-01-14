Global mHealth Ecosystem Market 2019 Advancements – AT&T, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Airstrip Technologies, Qualcomm, Soft Serve, MQure, Vodafone

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Global mHealth Ecosystem Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” to its huge collection of research reports.

mHealth is one of the most talked about subjects in healthcare, yet it has struggled from a business model standpoint, market scalability, and general over-hype. It is currently observed that there are low barriers to entry and it is not a sure thing that established market leaders can sustain their position as new entrants or disruptive solutions hit the market in mHealth. In the United States, there is a growing market for mHealth-enabled devices and for connecting the results derived from various sensors and activity trackers. This data can be transformed to support population health and analytics, as well as increasing the interest among health plans, payers, and providers to using mHealth as a solution to monitor or remotely treat complex cases and chronic conditions.



The growth in mHealth market is primarily driven by the increasing adoption of smartphones, rising incidence of chronic diseases and growing number of mHealth applications. Mobile based healthcare services access is becoming almost ubiquitous worldwide. mHealth applications are rapidly gaining popularity due to growth in number of innovative solutions.

In 2018, the global mHealth Ecosystem market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

The key players covered in this study

AT&T

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Airstrip Technologies

Qualcomm

Soft Serve

MQure

Vodafone

…



Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Monitoring Services

Diagnostic Service

Healthcare Systems Strengthening Services

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Diagnostic Centers

Homecare Settings

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America



The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global mHealth Ecosystem status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the mHealth Ecosystem development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

