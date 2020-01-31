Global Metrology Software Market Growth Analysis and 2024 Forecast

ORBIS RESEARCH has recently announced “Global Metrology Software Market” report with all the critical analysis on current state of industry, demand for product, environment for investment and existing competition. Global Metrology Software Market report is a focused study on various market affecting factors and comprehensive survey of industry covering major aspects like product types, various applications, top regions, growth analysis, market potential, challenges for investor, opportunity assessments, major drivers and key players (HexagonCarl ZeissNikonQuality Vision InternationalFARO Technologies3D SystemsMetrologic GroupInnovMetricGOM GmbhRenishawSolex MetrologyPerceptronMicro-Vu CorporationVerisurf SoftwareCreaform (AMETEK)AberlinkXi’an High-Tech AEHTech Soft 3D)

Metrology Software is a type of geometries measuring, evaluation, inspection and management software that can increase the performance and production of measuring operations.

Scope of the Global Metrology Software Market Report

This report studies the Metrology Software market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Metrology Software market by product type and applications/end industries.

The Metrology Software market is dominated by several big players, like Hexagon, Carl Zeiss, Nikon, Quality Vision International, FARO Technologies and 3D Systems. The big players are from EU, US and Japan.

APAC is the largest consumption countries of Metrology Software in the world in the past few years and it will keep increasing in the next few years. APAC market took up about 37.3% the global market in 2017, while Europe was about 32%, and North America is followed with the share about 25.8%.

Sweden, Germany, Japan and USA are now the key developers of Metrology Software. There are some small native players in China, such as Xi’an High-Tech AEH, but the Chinese market is still controlled by foreign vendors.

Top 5 took up about 3/4 of the global market in 2017. And their annual growth rate are range mainly from 6% to 15%.

The global Metrology Software market is valued at 640 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 1000 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 7.9% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Metrology Software.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

