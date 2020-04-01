Global Methyl Ester Ethoxylates Market 2025 Opportunities, Drivers, Challenges and Top Player Ineos Group Limited, Jet Technologies, Klk Oleo, and Lion Corporation,untsman Corporation

Global Methyl Ester Ethoxylates Market, By Type (C16-C18, C12-C14); By Application (Domestic Cleaning, Industrial Cleaning, Personal Care, Others) By Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Europe, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2024

Global Methyl Ester Ethoxylates Market accounted for USD 120.4million and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast till 2025.

Market Key Competitors:

Huntsman Corporation,

Ineos Group Limited,

Jet Technologies,

Klk Oleo,

Lion Corporation.

Competitive Landscape:

The global methyl ester ethoxylates market is consolidated due to the presence of a limited number of players concentrated in few countries. These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

Major Market Drivers:

Rising demand from end-use industries

Shift in consumer lifestyles

Increasing demand for ecofriendly surfactants and low-rinse detergents

Market Restraint:

Low potential in developed countries

Fluctuating petrochemical prices

Market Segmentation: Global Methyl Ester Ethoxylates Market

The methyl ester ethoxylates market is segmented on the basis of type into C16-C18, C12-C14.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented domestic cleaning, industrial cleaning, personal care and others.

the market is segmented domestic cleaning, industrial cleaning, personal care and others. On the basis of geography, the methyl ester ethoxylates market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others. In 2017, Asia-Pacificis expected to dominate the market.

