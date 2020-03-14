Global Metformin Hydrochloride Market is estimated to Grow at the Highest Growth Rate till 2025 | Key players: Bristol-Mayers Squibb, Shouguang Fukang Pharmaceutical, Harman Finochem, etc.

Metformin Hydrochloride is the raw material of finished product metformin hydrochloride drugs. That is the API metformin hydrochloride. Metformin Hydrochloride finished product is an oral antihyperglycemic drug used in the management of type 2-diabetes. Metformin hydrochloride (N, N-dimethylimidodicarbonimidic diamide hydrochloride) is not chemically or pharmacologically related to any other classes of oral antihyperglycemic agents. Metformin Hydrochloride is the raw material of finished product metformin hydrochloride drugs. Metformin Hydrochloride finished product is an oral antihyperglycemic drug used in the management of type 2-diabetes. With the accelerated pace of life and increasing aging population, global morbidity and mortality of diabetes disease increased year by year. Metformin hydrochloride is an efficient solution to the diseases. With increasing downstream demand, global Metformin hydrochloride API production also increased from 20267 MT in 2011 to 30374 MT in 2015, with CAGR of 10.64%.Raw materials of Metformin hydrochloride are mainly hydrochloric acid and dimethylamine etc. The raw materials are common and the price is relative steady in the past few years. For the API product, there are many manufacturers in China, such as Shouguang Fukang Pharmaceutical, CR Double-Crane, Keyuan Pharmaceutical and Shijiazhuang Polee Pharmaceutical. Shouguang Fukang Pharmaceutical is also a global leader in this industry.

Following Top Companies are mentioned in this Metformin Hydrochloride Market Report: Bristol-Mayers Squibb, Shouguang Fukang Pharmaceutical, Harman Finochem, Vistin Pharma, CR Double-Crane, Keyuan Pharmaceutical, FARMHISPANIA GROUP, Shijiazhuang Polee Pharmaceutical, Merck Sante, Aarti Drugs, TEVA, Taj API, Wanbury

Types of Metformin Hydrochloride covered are: Metformin HCL, Metformin DC, Others

Applications of Metformin Hydrochloride covered are: Metformin Hydrochloride Tablets, Metformin Hydrochloride Extended-Release Tablets, Others form

Regional Analysis for Metformin Hydrochloride Market

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

