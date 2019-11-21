Global Metalworking Fluid Additives Market to Witness a Pronounce Growth During 2024

Market Research Report Store offers a latest published report on Metalworking Fluid Additives Market Analysis and Forecast 2019-2025 delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report.

According to this study, over the next five years the Metalworking Fluid Additives market will register a 2.7% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 2381.9 million by 2024, from US$ 2141.3 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Metalworking Fluid Additives business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report focuses on the key global Metalworking Fluid Additives players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

This report focuses on Metalworking Fluid Additives volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Metalworking Fluid Additives market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Lubrizol

DowDuPont

Afton

Ingevity

Chevron Oronite

FUCHS

BASF

Dover Chemical

Vanderbilt Chemicals

Evonik Industries

Market Segment by Type, covers

Lubricity Agents

Emulsifiers

Corrosion Inhibitors

Defoamers

Amines（Specialty amines）`

Biocides

Other

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Metal Removal Fluids

Metal Treating Fluids

Metal Forming Fluids

Metal Protecting Fluids

