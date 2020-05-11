Global Metal & Metal Ores Market Demand, Scope, Future Expectations, Market overview by 2023

A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on ” Metal & Metal Ores Market by Metal Type (Aluminum, Beryllium, Bismuth, Cadmium, Cerium, Chromium, Cobalt, Gold, Indium, Iron, Lead, Lithium, Magnesium, Manganese, Mercury, and Molybdenum) – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2012-2023” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the Global and regional/market. The Metal & Metal Ores Market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.

Metal is usually hard, opaque, shiny, and has good electrical and thermal conductivity. They are generally malleable, and hence can be hammered or pressed permanently in a shape without breaking or cracking. Metal ores are combination of minerals containing metals. Mostly metal ores are polymetallic. Further, they are bifurcated into ferrous and non-ferrous ores. Ferrous includes iron, hematite, pyrite, and others. Non-ferrous includes copper, nickel, lead, and zinc. Moreover, increase in consumption of metal and metal ores in industries such as automotive, aerospace, electricity, & energy, construction, and packaging fuels the market growth.

The global metal and metal ores market is expected to experience a steady growth rate during the forecast period. The increase in growth rate of construction, heavy machinery & equipment and automobiles is expected to drive the metal and metal ores market toward growth. Further, rapid increase in urbanization and industrialization in emerging countries of Asia, Latin America, and Africa fuels the market growth. The growth in urbanization leads to rise in government and consumer expenditure in residential and infrastructure construction, which increases the consumption of metal and metal ores. However, rise in cost of input materials, increase in operational efficiency to reduce operating costs, and strong government regulations are expected to restrain the growth of the market. Moreover, rise in development in green building owing to increase in concern toward sustainability of the environment stimulate opportunity for the market growth. Metals such as, aluminum, copper, and others are suitable materials for green building as they help improve the environmental performance of products in building construction industry.

The report segments the metal and metal ores market based on metal type and region. Based on type of metal, the market is classified into aluminum, beryllium, bismuth, cadmium, cerium, chromium, cobalt, gold, indium, iron, lead, lithium, magnesium, manganese, mercury, and molybdenum. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– This report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging market trends and dynamics in the global metal and metal ores market.

– In-depth analysis is conducted by constructing market estimations for the key market segments between 2016 and 2023.

– This report entails the detailed quantitative analysis of the current market and estimations through 2016-2023, which assists in identifying the prevailing market opportunities.

– Extensive analysis of the market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring the top competitors within the market framework

– Comprehensive analysis of all regions is provided that determines the prevailing opportunities in these geographies

Key Market Segments

By Metal Type

– Aluminum

– Beryllium

– Bismuth

– Cadmium

– Cerium

– Chromium

– Cobalt

– Gold

– Indium

– Iron

– Lead

– Lithium

– Magnesium

– Manganese

– Mercury

– Molybdenum

By Region

– North America

– – U.S.

– – Canada

– – Mexico

– Europe

– – UK

– – Germany

– – France

– – Spain

– – Italy

– – Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

– – China

– – Japan

– – India

– – South Korea

– – Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

– – Latin America

– – Middle East

– – Africa

Table of Content



CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

1.1. REPORT DESCRIPTION

1.2. KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

1.3. KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

1.4. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

1.4.1. Primary research

1.4.2. Secondary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2 MARKET OVERVIEW

2.1. MARKET DEFINITION AND SCOPE

2.2. GLOBAL PRICING ANALYSIS BY GEOGRAPHY

2.3. MARKET FORECAST SCENARIOS

2.3.1. Conservative scenario

2.3.2. Moderate scenario

2.3.3. Optimistic scenario

2.4. REGULATORY AND ENVIRONMENTAL FRAMEWORK

CHAPTER 3 METAL AND METAL ORES MARKET BY METAL TYPE, 2012-2023

3.1. INTRODUCTION

3.2. KEY TRENDS, GROWTH FACTORS AND OPPORTUNITIES

3.3. GLOBAL METAL RESERVES/ORES, BY METAL TYPE

3.4. GLOBAL MARKET SIZE AND FORECAST, BY METAL TYPE

CHAPTER 4 METAL AND METAL ORES MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY, 2012-2023

4.1. INTRODUCTION

4.1.1. Market Size and Forecast

4.2. NORTH AMERICA

4.2.1. Key Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities

4.2.2. U.S.

4.2.2.1. Import/Export Scenario, By Metal Type

4.2.2.2. Market Value and Volume, By Metal Type

4.2.3. Canada

4.2.3.1. Import/Export Scenario, By Metal Type

4.2.3.2. Market Value and Volume, By Metal Type

4.2.4. Mexico

4.2.4.1. Import/Export Scenario, By Metal Type

4.2.4.2. Market Value and Volume, By Metal Type

4.3. EUROPE

4.3.1. Key Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities

4.3.2. U.K.

4.3.2.1. Import/Export Scenario, By Metal Type

4.3.2.2. Market Value and Volume, By Metal Type

4.3.3. Germany

4.3.3.1. Import/Export Scenario, By Metal Type

4.3.3.2. Market Value and Volume, By Metal Type

4.3.4. Italy

4.3.4.1. Import/Export Scenario, By Metal Type

4.3.4.2. Market Value and Volume, By Metal Type

4.3.5. France

4.3.5.1. Import/Export Scenario, By Metal Type

4.3.5.2. Market Value and Volume, by Metal Type

4.3.6. Spain

4.3.6.1. Import/Export Scenario, By Metal Type

4.3.6.2. Market Value and Volume, by Metal Type

4.3.7. Rest of Europe

4.3.7.1. Import/Export Scenario, By Metal Type

4.3.7.2. Market Value and Volume, by Metal Type

4.4. ASIA-PACIFIC

4.4.1. Key Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities

4.4.2. China

4.4.2.1. Import/Export Scenario, By Metal Type

4.4.2.2. Market Value and Volume, by Metal Type

4.4.3. Japan

4.4.3.1. Import/Export Scenario, By Metal Type

4.4.3.2. Market Value and Volume, by Metal Type

4.4.4. India

4.4.4.1. Import/Export Scenario, By Metal Type

4.4.4.2. Market Value and Volume, by Metal Type

4.4.5. South Korea

4.4.5.1. Import/Export Scenario, By Metal Type

4.4.5.2. Market Value and Volume, by Metal Type

4.4.6. Rest of Asia-Pacific

4.4.6.1. Import/Export Scenario, By Metal Type

4.4.6.2. Market Value and Volume, by Metal Type

4.5. LAMEA

4.5.1. Key Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities

4.5.2. Latin America

4.5.2.1. Import/Export Scenario, By Metal Type

4.5.2.2. Market Value and Volume, by Metal Type

4.5.3. Middle East

4.5.3.1. Import/Export Scenario, By Metal Type

4.5.3.2. Market Value and Volume, by Metal Type

4.5.4. Africa

4.5.4.1. Import/Export Scenario, By Metal Type

4.5.4.2. Market Value and Volume, by Metal Type

CHAPTER 5 METAL RESERVES BY COUNTRY, 2012-2016

5.1. ALUMINUM

5.2. BERYLLIUM

5.3. BISMUTH

5.4. CADMIUM

5.5. CERIUM

5.6. CHROMIUM

5.7. COBALT

5.8. GOLD

5.9. INDIUM

5.10. IRON

5.11. LEAD

5.12. LITHIUM

5.13. MAGNESIUM

5.14. MANGANESE

5.15. MERCURY

5.16. MOLYBDENUM

Continue….

