Global Metal Injection Molding (MIM) Market Projected to be Resilient During 2025

In 2018, the global Metal Injection Molding (MIM) market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Metal Injection Molding (MIM) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Metal Injection Molding (MIM) development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Dynacast
GKN PLC
Britt Manufacturing
Dean Group International
Cypress Industries
Sintex
CMG Technologies
Indo-MIM Pvt
Real Technik AG
ATW Companies
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Carbonyl Method
High-Pressure Gas Atomization
Ultra-High Pressure Water Atomization
Market segment by Application, split into
Automotive
Mechanical
Consumer Electronics
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Metal Injection Molding (MIM) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Metal Injection Molding (MIM) development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
