Global Mens Swimwear Market 2019 Latest Innovations and Industry Challenges By 2023

Analytical Research Cognizance Shares Updated Report on “Mens Swimwear Market” report to its Database. This report will assist the viewer with a Better Decision Making.

As Men’s Swimwear has grown, the category has given rise to new transitional shorts, suitable for wearing both in the water and at the dinner table, which have attracted new consumer demographics and, in turn, new entrants to what had, for a long time, remained a relatively static marketplace largely dominated by lumbering surfwear leviathans with products targeting teenagers and lacking in aesthetic sophistication.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Mens Swimwear in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The size of the global swimwear market is expected to reach $19.3 billion by 2018, propelled in no small part by male consumers and the growth of swimwear brands catering to them.

The worldwide market for Mens Swimwear is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Jack Wills

Mr. G’s Designs

Male-HQ

Mr Porter

Marcuse

Calvin Klein

Topman

H&M

Helly Hansen

Everlane

Faherty Brand

Tom and Teddy

Iron and Resin

Onia

J.Crew

Columbia Sportswear

Emporio Armani

Kanu Surf

MaaMgic

Mr. Swim

Nautica

NIKE

Original Penguin

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Swim Trunks

Swim Briefs

Boardshort

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Adults

Boys

Major Points from Table of Content:

Chapter One: Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Mens Swimwear Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

Chapter Four: Global Mens Swimwear Market Analysis by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Mens Swimwear by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Mens Swimwear by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Mens Swimwear by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Mens Swimwear by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Mens Swimwear by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Mens Swimwear Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Mens Swimwear Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Mens Swimwear Market Forecast (2018-2023)

Chapter Thirteen: Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

Chapter Fourteen: Research Findings and Conclusion

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

