Global MEMS Probe Cards Market to Witness a Pronounce Growth During 2025

It generally refers to high-density devices (particularly those with moving parts) that are produced by integrating machine element components, sensors, actuators, and electrical circuits on the surface of a single silicon substrate, glass substrate, or organic material through microfabrication technologies.

FormFactor profits most in recent years, while Micronics Japan (MJC) and Technoprobe S.p.A. ranked 2 and 3.The market share of them is 35%, 14% and 5%.

The MEMS Probe Cards market was valued at 1020.4 Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach 1663.5 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for MEMS Probe Cards.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

This report focuses on the MEMS Probe Cards in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

FormFactor

Micronics Japan (MJC)

Microfriend

Advantest

Technoprobe S.p.A.

Japan Electronic Materials (JEM)

MPI Corporation

SV Probe

Korea Instrument

Feinmetall

Synergie Cad Probe

Will Technology

TSE

TIPS Messtechnik GmbH

Market Segment by Type, covers

Vertical Probe Cards

Cantilever Probe Cards

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Memory Devices

Microprocessors

SoC Devices

Other

