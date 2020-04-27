Global MEMS Pressure Sensors Industry 2019 Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast to 2024

Analytical Research Cognizance Shares Updated Report on “MEMS Pressure Sensors Market” report to its Database. This report will assist the viewer with a Better Decision Making.

Market Overview

The global MEMS pressure sensors market was valued at USD 2231.9 million in 2018 and is expected to register a CAGR of 4.8% over the forecast period (2019-2024). The automotive industry, which is presently undergoing a technology transition with a major focus on increasing safety, comfort, and entertainment also provides ample opportunities for MEMS pressure sensors. Emerging sensor-rich applications such as autonomous vehicles, drones, and AR/VR equipment are further accelerating the need for MEMS pressure sensors.

– The miniature size of MEMS pressure sensors is of great importance for utilizing it in the design scheme in the automotive industry, making it an essential factor for its massive adoption.

– Industry 4.0 revolution, where machines are becoming more intelligent and intuitive, is increasing the need for industrial applications of MEMS sensors.

– The increasing military spending across regions is paving the way for technologies like drones/unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). In addition to that, the usage of MEMS pressure sensors in traditional fighter jets with high-end navigation systems is increasing significantly.

Scope of the Report

In the scope of the MEMS Pressure Sensors study, only Silicon material has been considered, since MEMS pressure sensor chips are primarily built from silicon, assembled generally with an ASIC chip, and packaged in a first level packaging.

Key Market Trends

Automotive Application to Hold Major Share

Request a sample of MEMS Pressure Sensors Market report @ http://www.arcognizance.com/enquiry-sample/381708

– Sensors and Actuators are components of automotive electronic control systems. Hence, the type of sensors and actuators required are dictated by the desired control system function. With the advent of engine control systems, the need for sensors on both the input and the exhaust sides of the engine came into effect. A manifold absolute pressure (MAP) and a manifold air temperature (MAT) sensor were used to compute the density of air entering the engine.

– In the event of a severe side impact, MEMS pressure sensors help gain precious reaction time by measuring the steep and quick increase of pressure within the cavities of passenger car doors.

– Even before the accelerometers attached to the airbag control unit receive a signal indicating a heavy impact, the pressure sensors are capable of indicating that the door cavities have been compressed by accident.

– This early detection gives the airbag control unit additional time to run sophisticated algorithms to determine the airbag-deployment strategy that will deliver optimal passenger protection.

North America to Hold Major Share

– Stringent government regulations regarding safety and significantly growing automotive and aerospace industries are driving the market for MEMS pressure sensors in North America.

– The emergence of information technology, coupled with the increased usage of IoT across a wide range of manufacturing, industrial, and automotive applications, have added a new dimension to the way of conducting business operations in the region.

– The region houses 8 out of 10 largest medical device companies, including Medtronic, Johnson & Johnson, GE Healthcare, Baxter, Becton Dickinson, Cardinal Health, Abbott Labs, and Stryker. With production expected to increase over the forecast period considering the demand, both domestic and across regions (China, Canada, and Mexico accounted for 26.1% of all US medical device exports in 2017), the scope for MEMS pressure sensors is significant.

Competitive Landscape

The global MEMS pressure sensors market is highly competitive and consists of several major players. In terms of market share, few of the major players currently dominate the market. However, with sustainable sensors, many of the companies are increasing their market presence by securing new contracts by tapping new markets.

– In Oct 2018, Murata developed the world’s smallest 32.768 kHz MEMS resonator, which is expected to make a significant contribution to reducing the size and power consumption of IoT devices, wearables, and healthcare devices.

Reasons to Purchase this report:

– The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

– Report customization as per the client’s requirements

– 3 months of analyst support

Buy The Report @ http://www.arcognizance.com/purchase/381708

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: INTRODUCTION

Chapter Two: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.1 Research Phases

2.2 Analysis Methodology

Chapter Three: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Chapter Four: MARKET DYNAMICS

Chapter Five: MARKET SEGMENTATION

Chapter Six: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Chapter Seven: INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

Chapter Eight: MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

Most Trending Reports:

Global Sports Tourism Market Research Report 2019 @ https://www.reuters.com/brandfeatures/venture-capital/article?id=81434

Global Carsharing Technologies Market Research Report 2019 @ https://www.reuters.com/brandfeatures/venture-capital/article?id=81321