Global Membrane Technology for Food and Beverage Processing Market Will Generate New Growth Opportunities by 2024

Membrane technology for food and beverage processing can transform salts in waste to useful acids and bases, recovering blood proteins from slaughterhouse wastes, or fermentating corn starch to ethanol, corn oil and other corn co-products. It can minimize waste and improve the bottom line and convert food byproducts to value-added products in food and beverage processing.

This report focuses on Membrane Technology for Food and Beverage Processing volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Membrane Technology for Food and Beverage Processing market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Aquamarijn Micro Filtration BV

fluXXion BV

Polymem

Siemens

3M Membranes

Donaldson Co. Inc.

Dow Liquid Separations/Filmtec Corp.

GE Water Treatment & Process Technologies

Graver Technologies

Koch Membranes Systems Inc.

Meissner

Filtration Products Inc.

Pore technology Inc.

Xylem

Hyflux Ltd.

Asahi Kasei Corp.

Mitsubishi Rayon

Toray industries Inc.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Reverse Osmosis (RO)

Nanofiltration (NF)

Ultrafiltration (UF)

Microfiltration (MF)

Segment by Application

Food Industry

Beverage Industry

