Global Membrane Bioreactor Systems Market to Reach US$6 billion by 2025

The global membrane bioreactor (MBR) systems market is projected to be around $6 billion by 2025.

The global membrane bioreactor (MBR) systems market is projected to be around $6 billion by 2025. MBRs are abundantly used to treat wastewater feeds from industrial and municipal sources. The market is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period owing to the rising concerns related to wastewater treatment to remove harmful contaminants. Increasing awareness and concerns related to the depletion of freshwater resources along with the quality for available water for human consumption and domestic use are further contributing to the rapid adoption of MBRs for industrial as well as municipal waste water treatment. Recent developments in membrane filtration technologies are expected to further contribute to the growth of MBR systems market over the forecast period.

Competitive Analysis of Membrane Bioreactor Systems Market:

Koch Membrane Systems Inc.

CITIC Envirotech Ltd

Veolia Water Technologies

Wehrle Umwelt GmbH

GE Water & Process Technologies

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation

Huber SE

Nijhuis Industries

and Smith & Loveless Inc

Categorical Division by Type:

Hollow Fiber MBR

Flat Sheet MBR

Multi Tubular MBR

Based on Application:

Municipal Wastewater Treatment

Industrial Wastewater Treatment

Market Opportunities

Development of novel techniques and processes for improving the efficiency of membrane bioreactors hold the key opportunities for future applications of MBR systems. Technologies such as electrically enhanced bioreactor systems are being studied to improve wastewater purification methodologies. Such systems use electric currents to remove contaminants from wastewater.

These systems can prove more efficient in treating wastewater and are considerably less susceptible to membrane fouling. With development of MBR systems which consume less power and produce high quality effluents, MBR systems market will witness lucrative growth over the forecast period.

Regional Insights:

