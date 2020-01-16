Global Meeting Control System Market: Current Trends and Future Aspect Analysis 2026

“The Latest Research Report Meeting Control System Market provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz”

With proliferation of context-awareness and Internet of Things (IoT) technologies, it has become possible to connect people and devices seamlessly. Meeting control system makes such connections easier with the help of technology. The meeting control system market comprises control systems for lights, screens, projectors, HVAC, audio video systems, etc. for use in meeting rooms. Multi-screen presentations, video conferencing, wireless collaboration & presentation solutions, device mirroring, and real-time team editing are some of the features offered by meeting control systems. Meeting control systems enhance productivity during meetings, making it easier to share and present content wirelessly from device to device and helps conducting enhanced professional presentations in meeting rooms.

Meeting control system vendors in the market offer features, such as, centralized management control, one-touch control systems, automatic AV system & meeting room environment, and configured GUI. Lighting control systems have wide penetration in the market as they enable users to control the luminance level of lighting in accordance to the intensity of daylight, ambiance, occupancy, and infrastructure. Growing pressure of reducing the consumption of electricity is fueling the adoption of smart lighting and control systems in the commercial sector.

Companies, such as Media Vision, are providing E link electronic nameplates which handle frequent changes to seating arrangements and names seamlessly. Ross Video provided legislative control system for managing multi-lingual meetings at the Council of the European Union’s headquarters in Belgium. Such unique control systems are gaining traction in the market for varied applications. Cloud technology is expected to transform the meeting control system market during the forecast period. Companies, such as Kramer Electronics Ltd., have already started offering cloud technology solutions for meeting control systems. The market is expected to witness significant growth opportunities with the emergence of cloud technology. Conference room control apps are the latest trend in the market for real-time meeting scheduling and equipment off and on controlling. Furthermore, the increasing penetration of Internet of Things (IoT) and its integration with phones and other devices is expected to boost the meeting control system market during the forecast period.

The global meeting control system market can be segmented based on component, application, end-user industry, and region. Based on component, the meeting control system market can be classified into software, hardware, and services. Software in the meeting control system market includes configuration software, voting software, room booking software, video control software, and others. Hardware for meeting control system comprises touch panels, cameras, audio products (speakers, amplifiers, IP intercom, embedders & de-embedders, accessories, etc.), control processors, digital video products (HDMI, DVI, SDI, switchers, cables & adapters, etc.), and others. Services contain integration and on-site commissioning, support services, and on-site operational & technical trainings. In terms of application, the meeting control system market can be categorized into meeting room scheduling, seating arrangement configuration, audio/video control, lighting control, network management, audio/video conferencing, digital signage, etc. Based on end-user industry, the market can be split into government, corporate, education, and others (sports, live-events, house of worship, etc.). The corporate segment is expected to expand at a significant rate during the forecast period.

Based on geography, the meeting control system market can be segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South America, and Europe. The meeting control system market is expected to be fueled by the increasing adoption of the system in Asia Pacific. North America dominates the meeting control system market due to high adoption of technology in the region.

Key players operating in the meeting control system market include Digicom, Ross Video Ltd., Crestron Electronics, Inc., HARMAN Professional Solutions, Media Vision – The Conference Company, Carillion Communications Limited, Extron Electronics, Fox Domotics Private Limited, and Kramer Electronics Ltd. Growing penetration of smart technologies across the commercial sector is projected to offer lucrative opportunities to these companies in the next few years.

