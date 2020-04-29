Global Medium Voltage Cables & Accessories Market is projected to reach USD 68.43 billion by 2025

The Global Medium Voltage Cables & Accessories was valued at USD 39.42 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 68.43 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.32% from 2017 to 2025.

Medium voltage cables are a category of cables defined by the International Electrochemical Commission with voltage ranging above 1kV to maximum 100kV. Medium voltage cables are used for power distribution and electric power transmission in commercial and industrial sectors. Benefits of Medium voltage cables and accessories include – high flexibility, high durability, easy to install, superior flex life, longer-lasting, withstand extreme abuse, safe, protection against abrasion, oil, impact, ozone & tearing.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Implementation of smart grid technology

1.2 Increase in power demand

1.3 High demand for renewable energy favorable policies

1.4 Growing industrialization & urbanization

1.5 Growing renewable energy generation

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Funding constraints

2.2 Changing prices of raw materials

2.3 Availability of low-quality and low cost products

Market Segmentation:

The Global Medium Voltage Cables & Accessories is segmented on the installation and products, voltage range, end user, and region.

1. Installation and Products:

1.1 Submarine

1.1.1 MI Cables

1.1.2 XLPE Cables

1.1.3 Cable Terminations

1.1.4 Cable Joints

1.2 Underground

1.2.1 MI Cables

1.2.2 XLPE Cables

1.2.3 Cable Terminations

1.2.4 Cable Joints

1.3 Overhead

1.3.1 Conducting wires

1.3.2 Fittings and Fixtures

2. By Voltage Range:

2.1 15 kV

2.2 613 kV

2.3 23 kV

2.4 34 kV

2.5 45 kV

2.6 69 kV

3. By End User:

3.1 Infrastructure

3.2 Renewables

3.3 Industrial

4. By Region:

4.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

4.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

4.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

4.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

4.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Nexans S.A.

2. Prysmian S.P.A.

3. Southwire Company, LLC

4. Hebei New Baofeng Wire & Cable Co., Ltd.

5. EL Sewedy Electric Company

6. Tele-Fonika Kable Sa

7. Dubai Cable Company Ltd.

8. Tpc Wire & Cable Corp.

9. General Cable Corporation

10. NKT Cables Group A/S

11. Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd.

12. Kabelwerke Brugg AG

13. LS Cable & System Ltd.

14. Leoni AG

15. ABB Ltd.

