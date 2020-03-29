Global Medicinal Cannabis Market Production, Valuation and Sales Forecast 2019-2025

ResearchMoz present a comprehensive research report namely “Global Medicinal Cannabis Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” which reveals an extensive analysis of global industry by delivering the detailed information about Forthcoming Trends, Customer’s Expectations, Technological Improvements, Competitive Dynamics and Working Capital in the Market. This is an in-depth study of the market enlightening key forecast to 2025.

The medicinal cannabis market have seen an increasing rapid growth, thanks to legalization of its medicinal use and decriminalization of its consumption for therapeutic ends in several countries. Rising sales of cannabis extracts, the medical cannabis market is likely to witness opportunities of billions of dollars during 2019–2025. The industry though incipient is likely to attract sizable investments by pharmaceutical companies, especially in developed regions of North America and Europe, paving way to promising products. A case in point is growing population attracted toward marijuana oil.

This report studies the global market size of Medicinal Cannabis in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Medicinal Cannabis in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Medicinal Cannabis market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Medicinal Cannabis market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

GreenWich

Abbvie

Insys Therapeutics

Valeant Pharmaceuticals

Tilray

Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Aphria

Manitoba Harvest

Phytokann

Botanical Genetics

Jinzhou Qiaopai Biotech

Market size by Product

Oral Medications

Topical Medications

Market size by End User

Hospitals

Clinics

Medical Research Centers

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

