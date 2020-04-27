Global Medical X-Ray Films Market 2019- Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2019-2024

The Research Report on “Global Medical X-Ray Films Market” report Provides Statistics and Business Investment Opportunity by Leading Key Players, Types, Applications and Regional Overview

Market Overview

The global medical X-ray films market was valued at USD 931 million in 2018, and it is expected to record a CAGR of over 0.6% during the forecast period (2019 – 2024). The report is segmented by end user and region. The increasing occurrences of chronic diseases, coupled with the rising number of diagnostic imaging procedures and significant spending on healthcare across the world, have been instrumental in driving the global medical X-ray films market.

X-ray techniques have been useful in the detection treatment of neurological problems, cancer, cardiac diseases, and bone-related problems. This has buoyed the adoption of X-ray equipment, and consequently the use of X-ray films.

Request a sample of Medical X-Ray Films Market report @ http://www.arcognizance.com/enquiry-sample/381701

Increase in number of radiography tests performed in hospitals, globally, each year, is one of the major factors pushing the demand for Medical X-ray Film, whereas the emergence of new and advanced-imaging equipment by key market players, like Kodak, Fuji, especially in a developed economy is expected to affect the market growth negatively. However, owing to the high equipment cost of the advanced equipment, hospitals in emerging economies are still working on analog radiography aiding the X-ray film market to grow in these regions.

The global X-ray equipment market is among the most adopted forms of medical imaging diagnostics. While there has been an increasing adoption of digital X-ray equipment, the FPD-FFDM for mammography uptake in emerging regions is relatively low, with few healthcare providers being able to purchase the costly equipment.

The emerging economies of Brazil, Turkey, India, and China have been among the largest adopters of analog X-ray equipment. While, these countries have been well informed of the newest digital equipment, yet a majority of the hospitals have been reluctant to update their existing equipment, owing to the capital investment already made. Furthermore, the lack of skilled personnel to use and manage digital X-ray equipment has also hindered their adoption in these regions.

The dental applications are expected to be slow adopters of the digital equipment, owing to the high cost of digital radiography systems for these applications, positively impacting the market for X-ray equipment and films. However, the evolution and adoption of digital X-ray systems and flat panel detectors instead of films that deliver a user-friendly, smart workflow for imaging centers have posed a major threat to the X-ray films market.

Access this report of Medical X-Ray Films Market @ http://arcognizance.com/report/medical-x-ray-films-market-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2019-2024

Scope of the Report

A medical X-ray film processor is the most important part for X-ray image processing. These processors are used to decipher the information carried by weakened X-ray beams, when they are passed through tissues. They capture the invisible image and convert it into a visible form. The main part of an X-ray film is a radiation-sensitive, photographically active material made in the form of emulsion quoted on the supporting material called base.

Key Market Trends

Diagnostic Centers Segment is Expected to Register a Significant Growth

An aging population across the world that is more prone to chronic diseases and ailments is expected to further drive industry growth. However, high-cost associated with the installation of medical imaging systems and increased risk of exposure to high radiation among patients are expected to hinder the market for X-ray medical diagnosis.

The increasing importance of diagnosis well in advance, coupled with a rise in government spending in healthcare that has reflected in the increasing shipments of medical diagnostic equipment, is expected to positively affect the market growth.

The X-ray equipment market has held the largest share of the overall MDI, which has been a significant driver for the X-ray film market and has been buoyed by its usage in the mammography, veterinary, and dental applications.

While the market landscape for X-ray equipment market is defined by established players, such as GE and Fujifilm, the X-ray film market is fragmented with a large number of global and local players in each region. Major players are investing in emerging countries to gain a strong foothold on the market.

For instance, in 2018, Dalian Wanda Group Co. Ltd announced to invest USD 10 billion in a health park in China. This investment is expected to be done after the government eases the norms for FDI in the Chinese private healthcare sector. However, the growing collaboration between developing and developed economies in the diagnostic industry is expected to increase the number of diagnostic centers, which is further estimated to affect the market studied positively.

Asia-Pacific Region is Expected to Have Highest Growth

Asia-Pacific still relies on traditional X-ray solutions significantly. Due to the region’s increasing population and the number of patients suffering from ailments, who should be diagnosed or managed through the use of CT, the use of X-rays is on the rise. This growing pool of patients has led to the high demand for medical imaging. In the Asia-Pacific region, hospitals play a crucial role in medical diagnostics. In China, the number of hospitals is on the rise. The National Bureau of Statistics of China reported an increase in the number of hospitals in the country, from 23,170 hospitals in 2012 to 29,140 hospitals in 2016.

Moreover, in India, according to the World Bank, 77% of the healthcare industry was occupied by hospitals and 3% by the diagnostic centers in 2016. Thus, the region still has a high dependency on hospitals for diagnostics and medical imaging solutions. The American Cancer Society reported a huge rise in breast cancer cases in the country, from 192,370 breast cancer cases in 2008 to 266,120 cases in 2018. With this, death toll from breast cancer increased from 40,170 deaths in 2009 to 40,920 deaths by the end of 2018.

The country, however, is tackling this concern by initiating programs, such as the National Cancer Screening Programme of 2016, which made screening for oral, breast, and cervical cancers mandatory in people over the age of 30 in 100 districts of India before the program expands to other areas.

Competitive Landscape

The global medical X-ray films market is highly competitive and consists of several major players. In terms of market share, few of the major players currently dominate the market. These major players with prominent market shares are focusing on expanding their customer base across foreign countries. These companies are leveraging on strategic collaborative initiatives to increase their market share and their profitability.

Furthermore, the companies operating in the market are also acquiring start-ups working on medical X-ray films to strengthen their product capabilities. For instance, In August 2017, Codonics Inc. and Plexus Technology Group LLC (Plexus TG), a market-leading, best-of-breed provider of Anesthesia Information Management Systems (AIMS), strengthened their partnership by elevating Plexus TG to a value-added reseller for Codonics Safe Label System (SLS).

Reasons to Purchase this report:

– The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

– Report customization as per the client’s requirements

– 3 months of analyst support

Buy The Report @ http://www.arcognizance.com/purchase/381701

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: INTRODUCTION

Chapter Two: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

Chapter Three: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Chapter Four: MARKET DYNAMICS

Chapter Five: MARKET SEGMENTATION

Chapter Six: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Chapter Seven: INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

Chapter Eight: MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

Most Trending Reports:

Global Luxury Hotel Market 2019 by Company, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024 @ https://www.reuters.com/brandfeatures/venture-capital/article?id=90786

Global A2P SMS Market 2019 by Company, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024 @ https://www.reuters.com/brandfeatures/venture-capital/article?id=90706