Global Medical Transcription Services Market 2019 Segmentation by Type of Services, Industry Size, Demands, Latest Technology and Regional Analysis Till 2023

Global Medical Transcription Services Market Research Report Forecast from 2019 to 2023
Medical transcription, also known as MT, is an allied health profession dealing with the process of transcribing voice-recorded medical reports that are dictated by physicians, nurses and other healthcare practitioners. Medical reports can be voice files, notes taken during a lecture, or other spoken material. These are dictated over the phone or uploaded digitally via the Internet or through smart phone apps.
North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 78.3% in 2017. North America currently dominates and is expected to retain its position in the medical transcription services market in the future. Growth drivers for this market in North America are factors such as rise in aging population and passing of Patient Protection and Affordable Healthcare Act, 2013.
Over the next five years, LPI (LP Information) projects that Medical Transcription Services will register a 5.5% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ 6900 million by 2023, from US$ 5000 million in 2017.
Ask for PDF Sample Copy: https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2337559
Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that Medical Transcription Services will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ 208800 million by 2023, from US$ 208800 million in 2017. The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The Key Manufacturers covered in this report:
Mmodal
Nuance Communications
Transcend Services
Acusis
iMedX Information Services
MTBC
nThrive
Medi-Script Plus
Outsource2india
TransPerfect
VIVA Transcription
Medscribe
Pacific Solutions
Same Day transcriptions
DoctorDocs
World Wide Dictation
Athreon
BVS Transtech
Excel Transcriptions
GMT
LC Transcription Services
This study considers the Medical Transcription Services value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by Product Type: Breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and Forecast to 2024.
Outsourcing
Offshoring
Segmentation by application:
Hospitals
Clinical Laboratories
Academic Medical Centers
Other
Get Reasonable Discount: https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/discount/2337559
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
The global Medical Transcription Services market has been segmented by region which includes the Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries. The region wise segmentation ensures that the customers attain utmost knowledge of the Medical Transcription Services market trends in each region and hence can plan accordingly to gain the maximum market share.
Some Major TOC Points:
Global Medical Transcription Services Market Report (Status and Outlook) 2019
1 Scope of the Report
2 Executive Summary
3 Global Medical Transcription Services by Players
4 Medical Transcription Services by Regions
5 Americas
6 APAC
7 Europe
8 Middle East & Africa
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
10 Global Medical Transcription Services Market Forecast
…
11 Key Players Analysis
11.1 Mmodal
11.1.1 Company Details
11.1.2 Medical Transcription Services Product Offered
11.1.3 Mmodal Medical Transcription Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.1.4 Main Business Overview
11.1.5 Mmodal News
11.2 Nuance Communications
11.2.1 Company Details
11.2.2 Medical Transcription Services Product Offered
11.2.3 Nuance Communications Medical Transcription Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.2.4 Main Business Overview
11.2.5 Nuance Communications News
11.3 Transcend Services
11.3.1 Company Details
11.3.2 Medical Transcription Services Product Offered
11.3.3 Transcend Services Medical Transcription Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.3.4 Main Business Overview
11.3.5 Transcend Services News
11.4 Acusis
11.4.1 Company Details
11.4.2 Medical Transcription Services Product Offered
11.4.3 Acusis Medical Transcription Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.4.4 Main Business Overview
11.4.5 Acusis News
11.5 iMedX Information Services
11.5.1 Company Details
11.5.2 Medical Transcription Services Product Offered
11.5.3 iMedX Information Services Medical Transcription Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.5.4 Main Business Overview
11.5.5 iMedX Information Services News
12 Research Findings and Conclusion
About Us:
Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.
Contact Us:
Hector Costello
Senior Manager – Client Engagements
4144N Central Expressway,
Suite 600, Dallas,
Texas – 75204, U.S.A.
Phone No.: +1 (214) 884-6817; +912064101019
Email ID: [email protected]