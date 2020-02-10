Global Medical Transcription Services Market 2019 Segmentation by Type of Services, Industry Size, Demands, Latest Technology and Regional Analysis Till 2023

Global Medical Transcription Services Market Research Report Forecast from 2019 to 2023

Medical transcription, also known as MT, is an allied health profession dealing with the process of transcribing voice-recorded medical reports that are dictated by physicians, nurses and other healthcare practitioners. Medical reports can be voice files, notes taken during a lecture, or other spoken material. These are dictated over the phone or uploaded digitally via the Internet or through smart phone apps.

North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 78.3% in 2017. North America currently dominates and is expected to retain its position in the medical transcription services market in the future. Growth drivers for this market in North America are factors such as rise in aging population and passing of Patient Protection and Affordable Healthcare Act, 2013.

Over the next five years, LPI (LP Information) projects that Medical Transcription Services will register a 5.5% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ 6900 million by 2023, from US$ 5000 million in 2017.

Mmodal

Nuance Communications

Transcend Services

Acusis

iMedX Information Services

MTBC

nThrive

Medi-Script Plus

Outsource2india

TransPerfect

VIVA Transcription

Medscribe

Pacific Solutions

Same Day transcriptions

DoctorDocs

World Wide Dictation

Athreon

BVS Transtech

Excel Transcriptions

GMT

LC Transcription Services

This study considers the Medical Transcription Services value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by Product Type: Breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and Forecast to 2024.

Outsourcing

Offshoring

Segmentation by application:

Hospitals

Clinical Laboratories

Academic Medical Centers

Other

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

The global Medical Transcription Services market has been segmented by region which includes the Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries. The region wise segmentation ensures that the customers attain utmost knowledge of the Medical Transcription Services market trends in each region and hence can plan accordingly to gain the maximum market share.

Some Major TOC Points:

Global Medical Transcription Services Market Report (Status and Outlook) 2019

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Medical Transcription Services by Players

4 Medical Transcription Services by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Global Medical Transcription Services Market Forecast

…

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Mmodal

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Medical Transcription Services Product Offered

11.1.3 Mmodal Medical Transcription Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Mmodal News

11.2 Nuance Communications

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Medical Transcription Services Product Offered

11.2.3 Nuance Communications Medical Transcription Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Nuance Communications News

11.3 Transcend Services

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Medical Transcription Services Product Offered

11.3.3 Transcend Services Medical Transcription Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Transcend Services News

11.4 Acusis

11.4.1 Company Details

11.4.2 Medical Transcription Services Product Offered

11.4.3 Acusis Medical Transcription Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.4.4 Main Business Overview

11.4.5 Acusis News

11.5 iMedX Information Services

11.5.1 Company Details

11.5.2 Medical Transcription Services Product Offered

11.5.3 iMedX Information Services Medical Transcription Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.5.4 Main Business Overview

11.5.5 iMedX Information Services News

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

