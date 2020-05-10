Global Medical Software Market Professional Survey Report 2018

In this report, the Global Medical Software market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Medical Software market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
This report studies the global Medical Software market status and forecast, categorizes the global Medical Software market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia and other regions (Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).
Medical Software is a series of software that used for medical activity. It has one, both or all the function of recording, management and analysis. From increasing staff efficiency and accurate tracking of cases, surgical trays, instruments and implants to patient health management and government regulation, there are always have medical software to fit the needs.
The Medical Software industry concentration is unbalanced, and there are many small and new companies in this industry.
Global giant manufactures mainly distributed in U.S. The manufacturers in U.S. have a long history and unshakable status in this field. Manufacturers such as Cerner Corp and McKesson have relative higher level of products quality.
The key consumption markets locate at developed countries. The USA takes the market share of 30.9% in 2016, followed by Europe with 24.2%. Chinas consumption market has a quicker growing speed, with a market share of 10.2%.
We tend to believe this industry becomes more and more mature, and the consumption increasing rate will show a smooth curve.
In the international market, the marketing channels characteristic differ from company to company.
The giant companies are more likely to set their own big agents in some major countries and regions taking charge of regional business building their international market position.
Companies in developing countries such as China, in contrast, put more effort on native and domestic market, their product quality is not advanced enough when comparing with leading companies.
Company mergers and acquisitions, and inter-companies cooperation have occurred for development and growth. As the downstream consumption usually follows with developed and rapid economic growth areas, the developed areas company now put more effort to underdevelopment regions these years.
This industry is affected by the economy and policy, so its important to put an eye to economic indexes and leaders prefer. With the global economic recovery, more and more people get used to the medical software, especially in underdevelopment regions that have a large population and fast economic growth, the need of medical software will increase.
The global Medical Software market is valued at 13100 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 19300 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% during 2018-2025.
The major manufacturers covered in this report
eClinicalWorks
McKesson
Cerner Corp
Allscripts
Athena Health
GE Healthcare
Epic Systems Corp
Quest Diagnostics (DELL)
Optum Health
NextGen Healthcare
Practice Fusion
Greenway Health
Carestream Health
Merge Healthcare (IBM)
Sunquest Information Systems
Meditech
Compugroup Medical
Computer Programs and Systems
Lexmark Healthcare
Agfa HealthCare
Neusoft
Winning Health Technology
Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering
North America
Europe
China
Japan
India
Southeast Asia
Other regions (Central & South America, Middle East & Africa)
We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
Turkey
Rest of Middle East & Africa
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Medical Practice Management
EHR/EMR
Medical CRM
Websites and Patient Portals
Other
By Application, the market can be split into
Hospitals
Other Healthcare Organization
Individual and Others
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze and study the global Medical Software capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);
Focuses on the key Medical Software manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.
Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Medical Software are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Key Stakeholders
Medical Software Manufacturers
Medical Software Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers
Medical Software Subcomponent Manufacturers
Industry Association
Downstream Vendors
