Global Medical Software Market Professional Survey Report 2018

In this report, the Global Medical Software market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Medical Software market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report studies the global Medical Software market status and forecast, categorizes the global Medical Software market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia and other regions (Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).

Medical Software is a series of software that used for medical activity. It has one, both or all the function of recording, management and analysis. From increasing staff efficiency and accurate tracking of cases, surgical trays, instruments and implants to patient health management and government regulation, there are always have medical software to fit the needs.

The Medical Software industry concentration is unbalanced, and there are many small and new companies in this industry.

Global giant manufactures mainly distributed in U.S. The manufacturers in U.S. have a long history and unshakable status in this field. Manufacturers such as Cerner Corp and McKesson have relative higher level of products quality.

The key consumption markets locate at developed countries. The USA takes the market share of 30.9% in 2016, followed by Europe with 24.2%. Chinas consumption market has a quicker growing speed, with a market share of 10.2%.

We tend to believe this industry becomes more and more mature, and the consumption increasing rate will show a smooth curve.

In the international market, the marketing channels characteristic differ from company to company.

The giant companies are more likely to set their own big agents in some major countries and regions taking charge of regional business building their international market position.

Companies in developing countries such as China, in contrast, put more effort on native and domestic market, their product quality is not advanced enough when comparing with leading companies.

Company mergers and acquisitions, and inter-companies cooperation have occurred for development and growth. As the downstream consumption usually follows with developed and rapid economic growth areas, the developed areas company now put more effort to underdevelopment regions these years.

This industry is affected by the economy and policy, so its important to put an eye to economic indexes and leaders prefer. With the global economic recovery, more and more people get used to the medical software, especially in underdevelopment regions that have a large population and fast economic growth, the need of medical software will increase.

The global Medical Software market is valued at 13100 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 19300 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% during 2018-2025.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

eClinicalWorks

McKesson

Cerner Corp

Allscripts

Athena Health

GE Healthcare

Epic Systems Corp

Quest Diagnostics (DELL)

Optum Health

NextGen Healthcare

Practice Fusion

Greenway Health

Carestream Health

Merge Healthcare (IBM)

Sunquest Information Systems

Meditech

Compugroup Medical

Computer Programs and Systems

Lexmark Healthcare

Agfa HealthCare

Neusoft

Winning Health Technology

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

India

Southeast Asia

Other regions (Central & South America, Middle East & Africa)

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Medical Practice Management

EHR/EMR

Medical CRM

Websites and Patient Portals

Other

By Application, the market can be split into

Hospitals

Other Healthcare Organization

Individual and Others

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Medical Software capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);

Focuses on the key Medical Software manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Medical Software are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Medical Software Manufacturers

Medical Software Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Medical Software Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Medical Software market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.



