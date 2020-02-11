Global Medical Packaging Films Industry Predicted to be $8.46 Bn Market by 2026| A report by Amcor Limited, Berry Global, DuPont, RENOLIT, Weigao group, Polycine GmbH, Covestro AG and others

Global medical packaging films Industry report is a direct window to the medical packaging market as it consists of the activities of the key players and brands when it comes to recent developments, products launches, research, joint ventures, mergers, and acquisitions. Several market players are looking out on for better business strategies to garner a global footprint. A SWOT analysis is useful to determine the market drivers and restraints. The medical packaging market report holds a deep research study of market drivers and restraints as well as the CAGR levels for the forecasted years of 2019-2026.
Market Analysis:
Global medical packaging films market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 5.75 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 8.46 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.95% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing healthcare expenditure amid rising cases of chronic diseases and various disorders.
Key Competitors:
- Amcor Limited
- Berry Global
- DuPont
- RENOLIT
- Weigao group
- Polycine GmbH
- Covestro AG
- Glenroy
- 3M
- Wipak
- TORAY INDUSTRIES INC
- Klöckner Pentaplast
- DUNMORE
- TEKRA
- COVERIS
- Winpak Ltd
- Bemis Company
- Honeywell International Inc and others
Market Drivers & Restraints:
- Increasing healthcare expenditure amid rising cases of chronic disorders and diseases is expected to drive the market growth
- Rising demand for better quality and enhanced products for medical packaging films is also expected to drive the market growth
- Vulnerability and instability in the prices of raw materials required for the production is expected to restrain the market growth
- Stringent regulations and denial of packaging as an independent product by the authorities restrains the market growth as it requires
Segmentation:
Material
- Plastics
- Polyethylene (PE)
- Polypropylene (PP)
- Polystyrene (PS)
- Polyamide (PA)
- Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)
- Aluminum
- Oxides
Product
- High Barrier Films
- Metallized Films
- Coated Films
- Co-Extruded Films
- Formable Films
- Thermo-Formable Films
- Cold-Formable Films
Application
- Blister Packs
- Bags & Pouches
- Blood Bags
- Parenteral Nutrition Bags
- Drainage Bags
- Biomedical Bags
- Others
Lidding
- Sachets
- Tubes
Region
- North America
- South America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
Share Analysis:
Global medical packaging films market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of medical packaging films market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
