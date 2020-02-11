Global Medical Packaging Films Industry Predicted to be $8.46 Bn Market by 2026| A report by Amcor Limited, Berry Global, DuPont, RENOLIT, Weigao group, Polycine GmbH, Covestro AG and others

Global medical packaging films Industry report is a direct window to the medical packaging market as it consists of the activities of the key players and brands when it comes to recent developments, products launches, research, joint ventures, mergers, and acquisitions. Several market players are looking out on for better business strategies to garner a global footprint. A SWOT analysis is useful to determine the market drivers and restraints. The medical packaging market report holds a deep research study of market drivers and restraints as well as the CAGR levels for the forecasted years of 2019-2026.

Market Analysis:

Global medical packaging films market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 5.75 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 8.46 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.95% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing healthcare expenditure amid rising cases of chronic diseases and various disorders.

Key Competitors:

Amcor Limited

Berry Global

DuPont

RENOLIT

Weigao group

Polycine GmbH

Covestro AG

Glenroy

3M

Wipak

TORAY INDUSTRIES INC

Klöckner Pentaplast

DUNMORE

TEKRA

COVERIS

Winpak Ltd

Bemis Company

Honeywell International Inc and others

Market Drivers & Restraints:

Increasing healthcare expenditure amid rising cases of chronic disorders and diseases is expected to drive the market growth

Rising demand for better quality and enhanced products for medical packaging films is also expected to drive the market growth

Vulnerability and instability in the prices of raw materials required for the production is expected to restrain the market growth

Stringent regulations and denial of packaging as an independent product by the authorities restrains the market growth as it requires

Segmentation:

Material

Plastics

Polyethylene (PE)

Polypropylene (PP)

Polystyrene (PS)

Polyamide (PA)

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Aluminum

Oxides

Product

High Barrier Films

Metallized Films

Coated Films

Co-Extruded Films

Formable Films

Thermo-Formable Films

Cold-Formable Films

Application

Blister Packs

Bags & Pouches

Blood Bags

Parenteral Nutrition Bags

Drainage Bags

Biomedical Bags

Others

Lidding

Sachets

Tubes

Region

North America

South America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Share Analysis:

Global medical packaging films market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of medical packaging films market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

