Global Medical Membrane Market to Reach US$ 6483.24 Mn by 2026; Growth of Pharmaceutical and Health Care

Medical membranes are used in drug delivery, bio-separation, and tissue regeneration as well as in diagnostic devices and artificial organs. They are also used as coatings for medical devices. The medical industry employs membranes in drug delivery, hemodialysis, and tissue engineering as well as in artificial organs such as oxygenators and artificial pancreas. The membrane technology is pivotal in medical applications in case of lifesaving treatment methods.

Based on material, the global medical membrane market has been segmented into polysulfone & polyether sulfone, polyvinylidene fluoride (hydrophobic polyvinylidene fluoride, hydrophilic polyvinylidene fluoride), polytetrafluoroethylene, polypropylene, modified acrylics, and others. Polyvinylidene fluoride (PVDF) is the most commonly used material of medical membranes. It is useful in the separation of mediums in pharmaceutical, life sciences, biotechnology, and health care industries. PVDF membranes have properties such as high hydrophobicity, thermal stability, chemical resistance, and excellent mechanical strength. Key applications of PVDF membranes include sterilizing filtration, filtration of protein-containing solutions, mycoplasma reduction, filtration of gases, and venting. In terms of filtration type, the global medical membrane market has been segmented into ultrafiltration, microfiltration, nanofiltration, and others. The ultrafiltration segment is projected to dominate the medical membrane market during the forecast period, owing to increasing use of the ultrafiltration process technology in pharmaceutical filtration. Nanofiltration is expected to be the rapidly expanding segment of the market between 2018 and 2026. This can be attributed to the fact that nanofiltration is performed at reduced operating pressures with increased flow rates.

Research and development of solvent-stable membranes has expanded the applicability of nanofiltration in new areas including pharmaceuticals and fine chemicals, thereby driving the nanofiltration segment. Nanofiltration is a relatively new membrane filtration process technology employed for softening and removal of divalent ions, organics, color, bacteria, and viruses. It is also employed in food and pharmaceutical applications. In terms of application, the global medical membrane market can be divided into pharmaceutical filtration, hemodialysis, drug delivery, intravenous (IV) infusion & sterile filtration, and others. The pharmaceutical filtration application segment is projected to dominate the medical membrane market during the forecast period. High rate of incidence of renal diseases, advancements in the medical technology, growth of pharmaceutical and health care sectors, and surging demand for high-purity materials and medicines are fueling the pharmaceutical filtration segment.

Based on region, the global medical membrane market can be segregated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. North America dominates the global market, due to growth of pharmaceutical and health care industries in the region. In the U.S., health care spending accounts for 17% of the country’s gross domestic product (GDP). Health care costs are increasing at a rate twice the country’s economic growth rate. Europe constitutes the second-largest share of the global medical membrane market. The market in the region is driven by increasing elderly population, growing pool of patients with end-stage renal disease (ESRD), increasing availability of improved diagnostic facilities, and rising incidence of chronic diseases such as diabetes and hypertension in Europe. The medical membrane market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness rapid growth during the forecast period. Significant growth of the market in countries such as India and China is expected to boost the market in Asia Pacific between 2018 and 2026. Rising prevalence of diabetes, growing demographics, and expanding medical care industry are expected to drive the medical membrane market in these countries from 2018 to 2026. In China, where most people in the country are insured, health care spending is rising at a rate of 16% per year.