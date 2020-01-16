Global Medical Lasers Market to Reach US$13 billion by 2025

The Advanced Research on Medical Lasers Market- Global Industry Analysis And Forecast To 2025, issued by Crystal Market Research. the Medical Lasers Industry has come across significant development in the existence and is anticipated to grow significantly over the period of forecast.

The global medical lasers market is expected to be around $13 billion by 2025, due to rising incidence of eye related disorders coupled with rapidly aging population and growing preference for advanced laser based treatment procedures. Emerging economies are rapidly adopting laser based treatments owing to the increased disposable income of the population. About 500,000 to 700,000 healthcare professionals in the U.S. are using medical lasers for their procedures. Laser hair removal is one of the top five cosmetic procedures performed in a non-surgical manner. Also, rising gynecological applications and increased awareness about aesthetic appeal is set to drive the market growth over the forecast period. According to a survey conducted by the American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (ASAPS), Americans spent more than $15 billion on surgical and non-surgical aesthetic procedures in 2016.

Competitive Analysis of Medical Lasers Market:

Bausch & Lomb Holdings

Spectranetics Corporation

IRIDEX Corporation

Cardiogenesis Corporation Inc.

Biolase Inc.

Syneron-Candela

Lumenis Ltd

Alcon Laboratories Inc.

Cutera Inc.

American Medical Systems

PhotoMedex Inc.

Biolitec AG

AngioDynamics Corp

Total information gained from reputable sources from the industry and via proven research methodological analysis, this report provides 360degree data with this marketplace.

Categorical Division by Type:

Solid State Lasers

Erbium Yttrium Aluminum Garnet (Er:Yag) Lasers

Holmium Yttrium Aluminum Garnet (Ho:Yag) Lasers

Potassium Titanyl Phosphate (KTP)

Neodymium Yttrium Aluminum Garnet (Nd:Yag) Lasers

Alexandrite Lasers

Ruby Lasers

Based on Application:

Homecare Settings

Non-HomecareSettings

Market Opportunities

The major opportunities in the medical lasers market lie in the scope for technological advancements to enhance the applications of lasers in different medical procedures.

Rising demand for aesthetic appeal will steadily increase the adoption of medical lasers in cosmetic procedures globally. Additionally, applications in ophthalmology will keep evolving with technological innovations facilitating steady market growth over the forecast period.

Regional Insights:

Prime countries, regions, and sub-sectors have been studied for giving improved knowledge of the market scope across the globe. The Industry information sectored the market by assessing the manufacturing chain, market manufacturers and their contribution to the industry, dominant policies and profits structure, and regulatory aspects. Geographically Sector of the Medical Lasers Market is thoroughly analyzed by analyzing the benefits gained, results from pricing, and require logistics, production capacity, and distribution, along with the prior performance of the market from the said region.

