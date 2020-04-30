Global Medical Implant Market Size and Analysis by Region Report 2019

MarketResearchNest.com presents “Global Medical Implant Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” new Research to its studies database.
An implant is a medical device manufactured to replace a missing biological structure, support a damaged biological structure, or enhance an existing biological structure. Medical implants are man-made devices, in contrast to a transplant, which is a transplanted biomedical tissue.
The surface of implants that contact the body might be made of a biomedical material such as titanium, silicone, or apatite depending on what is the most functional. In some cases implants contain electronics e.g. artificial pacemaker and cochlear implants. Some implants are bioactive, such as subcutaneous drug delivery devices in the form of implantable pills or drug-eluting stents.
In 2018, the global Medical Implant market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
- Boston Scientific
- Medtronic
- Johnson and Johnson Services
- 3M
- Institut Straumann
- Stryker
- Zimmer Biomet
- Smith and Nephew
- Dentsply Sirona
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
- Orthopedic Implant
- Cardiac Implant
- Spinal Implants
- Dental Implants
- Ophthalmic Implants
- Cosmetic Implants
Market segment by Application, split into
- Hospitals
- Clinics
Medical Implant Consumption by Region
North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central and South , merica, Brazil, Rest of South America, Middle East and Africa, GCC Countries, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa.
