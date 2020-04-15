Global Medical Imaging Phantoms Market Key Industry Manufacturers, Suppliers and Forecast 2018-2026

ResearchMoz incorporate new survey report “Medical Imaging Phantoms Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018–2026” to its immense accumulation of research reports.

This report analyzes the current and future prospects of the global medical imaging phantoms market. The report comprises a comprehensive executive summary, including a market snapshot that provides overall information of various segments. The research is a combination of primary and secondary research. Primary research formed the bulk of the research efforts along with information collected from telephonic interviews and interactions via e-mails. Secondary research involved study of company websites, annual reports, press releases, stock analysis presentations, and various international and national databases. The report provides market size in terms of US$ Mn for each segment for the period from 2016 to 2026, considering the macro and micro environmental factors. Growth rates for each segment within the global medical imaging phantoms market have been determined after a thorough analysis of past trends, demographics, future trends, technological developments, and regulatory requirements.

Fill The Form To Book A Sample PDF @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=1924195

A detailed qualitative analysis of factors responsible for driving and restraining the market and opportunities has been provided in the overview section. The report also provides insights into the key trends of the medical imaging phantoms market such as growth in hybrid phantoms and 3D printed head phantoms. Key market indicators influencing the global medical imaging phantoms market, including cost constraints and regulatory landscape, have been taken into consideration. The report also includes market attractiveness analysis of the major segments that provides a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the global medical imaging phantoms market.

Market revenue in terms of US$ Mn for the period between 2016 and 2026 along with the compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) from 2018 to 2026 are provided for all the segments, considering 2017 as the base year. The year-on-year growth of the global medical imaging phantoms market for each segment is also reflected. Additionally, market-related factors and historical year-on-year growth have been taken into consideration while estimating the market size.

Global Medical Imaging Phantoms Market: Segmentation

Based on device type, the global medical imaging phantoms market has been segmented into X-ray/fluoroscopy phantoms, ultrasound phantoms, CT phantoms, MRI phantoms, nuclear imaging phantoms, and others. In terms of end-user, the market has been classified into hospitals, academic & research institutes, diagnostic & reference laboratories, and medical device companies. The medical device companies segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

In terms of region, the global medical imaging phantoms market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Additionally, the regions have been divided into major countries/sub-regions. These include the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, Australia, Japan, India, Brazil, GCC Countries, South Africa, and Mexico.

For Enquiry Visit @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=E&repid=1924195

Global Medical Imaging Phantoms Market: Competitive Landscape

The report also profiles major players in the global medical imaging phantoms market based on various attributes such as company overview, SWOT analysis, key business strategies, product portfolio, and recent developments. Key companies profiled in the report include PTW Freiburg GmbH, Gold Standard Phantoms, Kyoto Kagaku Co. Ltd., Pure Imaging Phantoms, Dielectric Corporation, Modus Medical Devices Inc., Carville Limited, Computerized Imaging Reference Systems, Inc.(CIRS, A Castleray), Biodex Medical Systems, Inc., and Leeds Test Objects Ltd.

The global medical imaging phantoms market has been segmented as follows:

Global Medical Imaging Phantoms Market, by Device Type

X-ray/Fluoroscopy Phantoms

Ultrasound Phantoms

CT Phantoms

MRI Phantoms

Nuclear Imaging Phantoms

Others

Global Medical Imaging Phantoms Market, by End-user

Hospitals

Academic & Research Institutes

Diagnostic & Reference Laboratories

Medical Device Companies

About ResearchMoz

ResearchMoz is the one stop online destination to find and buy market research reports & Industry Analysis. We fulfill all your research needs spanning across industry verticals with our huge collection of market research reports. We provide our services to all sizes of organizations and across all industry verticals and markets. Our Research Coordinators have in-depth knowledge of reports as well as publishers and will assist you in making an informed decision by giving you unbiased and deep insights on which reports will satisfy your needs at the best price.

For More Information Kindly Contact:

ResearchMoz

Mr. Nachiket Ghumare,

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

USA-Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: [email protected]

Follow us on LinkedIn @ http://bit.ly/1TBmnVG

Blog: https://newmarketsize.blogspot.com