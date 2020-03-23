Global Medical Imaging Information System Market Outlook 2019 – Growth Drivers, Opportunities and Forecast Analysis to 2025

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds ” Medical Imaging Information System -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2024″ To Its Research Database

Report Description:

A medical imaging information system is a software used for the management of medical imagery and associated data.This system is particularly useful for tracking radiology imaging orders and billing information. The global medical imaging information system market will reach 1074.47 million USD by 2025 from 752 million USD in 2018 at a CAGR of 5.23% during the period.

Growth by Region

North America has been leading the market owing to advanced medical and healthcare infrastructure and adequate number of skilled labors. Asia – Pacific will be fastest growing region due to growth in the R&D investments and number of diagnostic imaging procedures.

Request Free Sample Report at:https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3959828-global-medical-imaging-information-system-market-by-product

Drivers vs Constraints

The need for efficient management of medical imagery and associated information has fueled the demand for medical imaging information system. However, lack of skilled professionals is a major restraint for this market.

Industry Trends and Updates

Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning are being integrated in Medical Imaging.

NeuroLogica, a leader in medical imaging technology, announced that Florida Hospital added the BodyTomElite, the newly upgraded, portable, 32-slice computed tomography scanner, to their brachytherapy suite.

We also can offer customized report to fulfill special requirements of our clients. Regional and Countries report can be provided as well.

View Detailed Report at :https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3959828-global-medical-imaging-information-system-market-by-product

Global Medical Imaging Information System Market – by Product, Software, Application, Region – Market Size, Demand Forecasts, Company Profiles, Industry Trends and Updates (2018 – 2025)

1. Research Methodology

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Overview

3.1. Definition

3.2. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.3. Porter’s 5 Forces

3.4. Regulations

4. Market Dynamics

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Drivers

4.3. Constraints

4.4. Trends

……

7. Global Medical Imaging Information System Market Segmentation, Forecasts and Trends – by Application

7.1. Hospitals

7.2. ASCs

7.3. Clinics

7.4. Others

Continued…

About Us:

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the global.

Contact Us:

NORAH TRENT

[email protected]

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)