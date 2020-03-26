Global Medical Grade Silicone Market 2019: Strategic Assessment, Latest Innovations, Drivers, Restraints, Challenges to 2025

Global Medical Grade Silicone Market report encompasses thorough analysis of market with respect to several factors about industry that range from market drivers, market restraints, market segmentation, opportunities, challenges, and market revenues to competitive analysis. The report presents you with the CAGR value fluctuations for the specific forecasted period which helps decide costing and investment strategies. For market segmentation study, a market of potential customers is divided into groups or segments based on different characteristics such as end user and geographical region. This Medical Grade Silicone market report brings to you precise and exact market research information that drives your business into the right direction.

Market Analysis :

Global medical grade silicone market is projected to register a healthy CAGR of 6.0% in the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

Competitors/Players:

DOW Corning Corporation,Wacker Chemie AG, 3M, Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd., Bluestar Silicones (Elkem Group), Nusil Technology LLC, Henkel AG & Co., Momentive Performance Materials Inc., Specialty Silicone Fabricators, Inc., Zodiac Coating, Royal DSM, Wynca Group, Primasil Silicones Limited, Donatelle, Kibaru Manufacturing Sdn Bhd, Albright Technologies, FMI LLC, Vesta Inc., Simtec Silicone Parts, Shenzhen Kanglibang Science and Technology Co., Ltd., Finesse Medical Ltd., Polymer Science, Inc., Bioplexus, Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics, Stockwell Elastomerics Inc. Among others

Recent Developments:

In October 2016, merger of Avantor performance materials and NUSIL was completed. This merger was done to provide services for significant growth opportunities related to the market. It will innovate high quality material and products to meet the customer requirements.

In May 2017, Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics Inc. (U.S.) signed purchase agreement with Biolink (Germany), a manufacturer of specialty adhesive tapes. This acquisition will enhance the company’s to accelerate the growth of Saint-Gobain’s performance plastics business in the fast growing adhesives market, and in solvent-free acrylic resin adhesive tapes product portfolio.

Table Of Content:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Global Medical Grade Silicone Market Landscape

Part 04: Global Medical Grade Silicone Market Sizing

Part 05: Global Medical Grade Silicone Market Segmentation By Product

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers And Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Vendor Analysis

Competitive Analysis:

Global Medical Grade Silicone Market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of medical grade silicone market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Drivers and Restraints:

Increasing innovations in implantable medical devices sector

Improvement of healthcare infrastructure in developing nation

Higher properties of silicone elastomers

Use of TPE as an alternative to medical silicone

Variations in regulations across countries

Segmentation:

The global medical grade silicone market is segmented based on

form, application , geographical segments.

Based on form, the global medical grade silicone market is segmented into

gels, medical adhesives, medical coatings, elastomers and others

Elastomers are further segmented into

liquid silicone rubber (LSR) , high consistency rubber (HCR)

Medical coatings are further segmented into

hydrophilic , hydrophobic

On the basis of application, the global medical grade silicone market is classified into

prosthetics, orthopedic components, medical devices, medical tapes, contact lenses, others

Medical devices are further segmented into

medical electronics, device assemblies & fittings, medical tubes, medical rings and gaskets, catheters and miscellaneous accessories.

Medical tapes are further segmented into

wound care, drug delivery, personal hygiene , component joining.

Based on geography, the global medical grade silicone market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies namely

North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and, Middle East & Africa

Know More Business Opportunities In Global Medical Grade Silicone Market.

