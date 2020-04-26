Global Medical Document Management Systems Market trends, research report to 2025 with Top Players Analysis – CANON MEDICAL SYSTEMS CORPORATION, Hyland Software, Inc., McKesson Corporation, GE Healthcare, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Epic Systems Corporation

Global Medical Document Management Systems Market By Product(Medical Document Management Solutions, Medical Document Management Services ), Mode of Delivery (On-premise, Cloud Based, Web Based), Application (Patient Medical Records Management, Image Management, Admission And Registration Documents Management, Patient Billing Documents Management), End Users (Insurance Providers, Hospitals & Clinics, Nursing Homes, Other Health Care Institutions), Geography (South America, North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Asia-Pacific) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025
Market Analysis: Global Medical Document Management Systems Market
The Global Medical Document Management Systems Market is expected to reach USD 908.36 million by 2025, from USD 329.83 million in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 13.5% during the forecast by 2025.
Market Definition: Global Medical Document Management Systems Market
The medical document management system eliminates paper-based processes like records in health care organizations. This system involves management of patient’s information regarding health in clinics and allows clinicians and administrators make well-informed decisions in treatment for particular injury and hospitalization procedures.
Top Key Players
- McKesson Corporation,
- GE Healthcare,
- Allscripts Healthcare Solutions,
- Epic Systems Corporation,
- CANON MEDICAL SYSTEMS CORPORATION,
- Hyland Software, Inc.,
- Siemens Medical Solutions USA, Inc.,
- 3M,
- Kofax Inc.,
- Billing Dynamix,
- CLINICIENT,
- Optima Healthcare Solutions,
- MerlinWave, , Inc.,
- PT Billing Solutions,
- Saner Software, among others
Key Developments in the Market:
- February 2017, Barron Associates’ VOTA software system for practice of simulated activities of daily living in upper extremity rehabilitation has received FDA clearance as a Class II medical device under Classification Product Code LXJ.
- January 2017, Arterys (San Francisco) based on cloud-based medical imaging software received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to market its Arterys Cardio DLcloud.
Table of Content:
- Part 01: Executive Summary
- Part 02: Scope of The Report
- Part 03: Global Medical Document Management Systems Market Landscape
- Part 04: Global Medical Document Management Systems Market Sizing
- Part 05: Global Medical Document Management Systems Market Segmentation by Product
- Part 06: Five Forces Analysis
- Part 07: Customer Landscape
- Part 08: Geographic Landscape
- Part 09: Decision Framework
- Part 10: Drivers and Challenges
- Part 11: Market Trends
- Part 12: Vendor Landscape
- Part 13: Vendor Analysis
And More….
Competitive Analysis
The Global Medical Document Management Systems Market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as product launches, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of Continuous Manufacturing market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.
Major countries covered in this report are
U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and, Brazil among others.
Market Segmentation:
Based on product
- Medical Document Management Solutions
- Medical Document Management Services
Based on mode of delivery
- On-premise
- Cloud Based
- Web Based
On the basis of application
- Patient Medical Records Management,
- Image Management,
- Admission
- Registration Documents Management
- Patient Billing Documents Management
Based on geography
- North America & South America,
- Europe,
- Asia-Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
Major Market Drivers and Restraints:
- Increasing various illnesses and disabilities.
- Rising in number of accidents.
- Increasing geriatric population.
- Management of the vast information content.
- Difficulty in integration of document management systems
- Lower adoption rate.
