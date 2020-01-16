Global Medical Device Connectivity Market to Reach US$2.1 billion by 2025

The Advanced Research on Medical Device Connectivity Market– Global Industry Analysis And Forecast To 2025, issued by Crystal Market Research. the Medical Device Connectivity Industry has come across significant development in the existence and is anticipated to grow significantly over the period of forecast.

The global medical device connectivity market is projected to be around $2.1 billion by 2025. This is attributed to factors such as rising need to downsize healthcare cost, growing need to integrate healthcare systems for improving quality of care, and efforts of healthcare providers to maximize their return on investment. In addition, rising demand for home healthcare is further leading to increase adoption of medical device connectivity solutions. However, high cost of installation, resistant from healthcare professionals to adopt highly sophisticated IT solutions, and lack of standard interface are set to hamper uptake of these devices by healthcare professionals globally.

Competitive Analysis of Medical Device Connectivity Market:

Capsule Tech Inc.

Cerner Corporation

Philips Healthcare

Digi International Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Siemens Healthcare

Honeywell HomMed LLC

Dräger Medical GmbH

eDevice Inc.

Qualcomm Inc.

Lantronix Inc

This market research report demonstrates to be a key source of management and thorough data on the market across the globe. This Medical Device Connectivity report assesses the present market along with the changing trends on the marketplace. It is systematic research depending on the market and examines the competitive frame of their global Medical Device Connectivity Industry.

Categorical Division by Type:

Medical Device Connectivity Solution

Medical Device Connectivity Services

Wireless Technologies

Wired Technologies

Hybrid Technologies

Based on Application:

Application 1

Application 2

Application 3

The Regional Evaluation Ensures:

1. North America

2. Asia-Pacific

3. Europe

4. Latin America

5. The Middle East, and Africa

Regional Insights:

North America dominated the global market in 2016 because of better accessibility to advanced technology, high adoption rate of new technologies, increasing need for data mining and analytics, healthcare information systems and need for safety and quality of care for patients. Asia-Pacific is projected to witness high growth because of increasing demand for quality health care and information systems.

