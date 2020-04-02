Global Medical Device Cleaning Market 2019 Size Estimation, Product Types, Analysis, Top Players, End Users, Growth & Forecast 2024

Global medical device cleaning market projected to USD 1.54 billion in 2016 growing at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024.

Get Sample Copy with Latest Trends and Updated Analysis @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/509404

Middle East & Africa Infusion Pump Systems accessories, software market is expected to reach USD at a CAGR of 3.4% in the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The new market report contains data for the historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Key Market Players

3M

Advanced Sterilization Products

Ruhof Corporation

STERIS plc

Getinge AB

Ecolab

Cantel Medical

Metrex Research, LLC

BODE Chemie GmbH

Sklar Surgical Instruments

Integra LifeSciences Corporation

Oro Clean Chemie AG

Biotrol

G9 Chemicals Ltd.

Pharmax Limited

Simaxo Chemicals Pvt. Ltd.

Market Segmentation

On the basis of process, global medical device cleaning market is segmented into presoak, manual cleaning, automatic cleaning and disinfection.

On the basis of type, global medical device cleaning market is segmented into enzymatic and non-enzymatic detergent.

On the basis of application, global medical device cleaning market is segmented into surgical instruments, endoscope and ultrasound probe.

On the basis of end user, global medical device cleaning market is segmented into hospitals, clinic and diagnostic centers.

Enquiry before Buying @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/509404

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (214) 884-6817; +9120641 01019

Email id: [email protected]