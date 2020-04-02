Global Medical Device Cleaning Market 2019 Size Estimation, Product Types, Analysis, Top Players, End Users, Growth & Forecast 2024

Global medical device cleaning market projected to USD 1.54 billion in 2016 growing at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024.
Middle East & Africa Infusion Pump Systems accessories, software market is expected to reach USD at a CAGR of 3.4% in the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The new market report contains data for the historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.
Key Market Players
3M
Advanced Sterilization Products
Ruhof Corporation
STERIS plc
Getinge AB
Ecolab
Cantel Medical
Metrex Research, LLC
BODE Chemie GmbH
Sklar Surgical Instruments
Integra LifeSciences Corporation
Oro Clean Chemie AG
Biotrol
G9 Chemicals Ltd.
Pharmax Limited
Simaxo Chemicals Pvt. Ltd.
Market Segmentation
On the basis of process, global medical device cleaning market is segmented into presoak, manual cleaning, automatic cleaning and disinfection.
On the basis of type, global medical device cleaning market is segmented into enzymatic and non-enzymatic detergent.
On the basis of application, global medical device cleaning market is segmented into surgical instruments, endoscope and ultrasound probe.
On the basis of end user, global medical device cleaning market is segmented into hospitals, clinic and diagnostic centers.
