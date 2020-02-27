Global Medical Cylinder Valves Market 2019 Size, Share, Business Overview, Trends and Forecast to 2024

To allow a gas to be contained within a cylinder a valve is usually fitted into the open end of the cylinder, normally at the top, or shoulder of the cylinder. It can accommodate safety devices, such as non-return valves, pressure relief valves and residual pressure valves.

Segmentation by product type:

Right-Hand Threaded Valve Outlets

Left-Hand Threaded Valve Outlets

Segmentation by application:

Hospitals

Clinics and Ambulatory Care Centers

Laboratories

Others

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Enko Group

Rotarex Meditec

Müller Gas Equipment

Cramer Decker

Sherwood Valve

CEODEUX SA

GCE Group

Spectron Gas Control Systems Ltd

BOC Ltd（Linde Group）

Cavagna Group UK

Luxfer Gas Cylinders

Jackson & Keay Limited

