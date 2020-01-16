Global Medical Aesthetic Devices Market to Reach US$16 billion by 2025 | CMR Report

The Advanced Research on Medical Aesthetic Devices Market- Global Industry Analysis And Forecast To 2025, issued by Crystal Market Research. the Medical Aesthetic Devices Industry has come across significant development in the existence and is anticipated to grow significantly over the period of forecast.

Medical aesthetic devices market is estimated to be around $16 billion by 2025. This growth can be attributed to number of factors such asincreasing demand for minimally invasive procedures, rise in geriatric population, and increasing demand for aesthetic procedures among male population. Furthermore, rise in number of consumers as well as medical aesthetic treatment providers is expected to drive the global market. However, strict regulations related to aesthetic procedures and social stigmais expected to slow down the market growth.

Competitive Analysis of Medical Aesthetic Devices Market:

Syneron Medical Ltd.

Cynosure Inc.

Solta Medical Inc.

Allergan Inc.

Galderma S.A.

Merz Aesthetics

and Mentor Corporation

Total information gained from reputable sources from the industry and via proven research methodological analysis, this report provides 360degree data with this marketplace.

Categorical Division by Type:

Ablative Lasers

Non-ablative Lasers

Liposuction Devices

Skin Tightening Devices

Cellulite Reduction Devices

Root from Dental Implants

Plate from Dental Implants

Saline Filled

Silicone Gel Filled

Facial Implants

Other Implants

Based on Application:

Brow Lift

Ear Surgery

Eyelid Surgery

Facelift

Facial Bone Contouring

Facial Fat Grafting

Neck Lift

Hair Transplantation

Rhinoplasty

Breast Augmentation

Breast Lift

Market Opportunities

The demand for medical aestheticprocedures and devices is expected to increase during the forecast period owing to increase in tooth deformities, technological advancements, increasing adoption rate of aesthetic devices by large number of healthcare providers, and rise in number of approvals for aesthetic devices.

For instance, in May 2016, Cynosure obtained FDA clearance to launch their new product PicoSure energy delivery system for tattoo removal and skin revitalization.

Regional Insights:

Prime countries, regions, and sub-sectors have been studied for giving improved knowledge of the market scope across the globe. The Industry information sectored the market by assessing the manufacturing chain, market manufacturers and their contribution to the industry, dominant policies and profits structure, and regulatory aspects. Geographically Sector of the Medical Aesthetic Devices Market is thoroughly analyzed by analyzing the benefits gained, results from pricing, and require logistics, production capacity, and distribution, along with the prior performance of the market from the said region.

