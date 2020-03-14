Global Medical Aesthetic Device Market Technology Briefing By Key-Findings, Success-Factors, Technology, Growth Demands and Forecast 2025

The market is driven by several factors such as increasing demand for minimally invasive reconstruction surgeries, technological advancement, congenital face and tooth deformities, and awareness about aesthetics appearance. However, the market growth is constrained by few factors such as risks of malfunctions, a high cost of treatment and low reimbursements.

Increasing Minimally Invasive Surgeries driving the growth of Medical Aesthetic Devices market:

Preferring to minimally invasive surgeries due to the post-surgery side effects, and short time recovery, have driven innovations and technological developments, this has highly brought the change in the quality of the treatment. Dermatology treatments have seen a significant increase in adoption of these techniques lately.

Among the minimally-invasive procedures performed in 2015, the top five procedures include Botulinum Toxin Type A, Soft Tissue Fillers, Chemical Peel, Laser hair removal, Microdermabrasion. France is one of the leading aesthetic device markets in Europe.

Top Players:

The major companies in the Medical Aesthetics Devices market include Allergan, Cynosure, Johnson & Johnson, LCA Pharmaceutical, Galderma Pharma, Solta Medical, Alma Lasers, DEKA Laser Technologies, Syneron Medical, Sigmacon Medical, and Sanuwave Health.

Market Segmentation:

The global Medical Aesthetics Devices market is segmented by product types such as Aesthetic Laser and Energy Devices, Body Contouring Devices, Aesthetic Implants, and Facial Aesthetic Devices. Based on end-user, the market is segmented into Clinic/Beauty Centre and Home Setting. By Technology, it is segmented into Laser-Based Technology and Energy Based Technology. Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific and RoW.

