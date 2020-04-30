Global Measles Market Product Research Report 2019

MarketResearchNest.com presents “Global Measles Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” new Research to its studies database.

Measles is a highly contagious infectious disease caused by the measles virus. Symptoms usually develop 10-12 days after exposure to an infected person and last 7-10 days. Initial symptoms typically include fever, often greater than 40 Â°C (104.0 Â°F), cough, runny nose, and inflamed eyes. Small white spots known as Koplik’s spots may form inside the mouth two or three days after the start of symptoms. A red, flat rash which usually starts on the face and then spreads to the rest of the body typically begins three to five days after the start of symptoms. Complications occur in about 30% of cases and may include diarrhea, blindness, inflammation of the brain, and pneumonia, among others.

There is no specific antiviral treatment if measles develops. Instead the medications are generally aimed at treating super infections, maintaining good hydration with adequate fluids, and pain relief. Some groups are also given vitamin A, like young children and the severely malnourished, which act as an immunomodulator that boosts the antibody responses to measles and decreases the risk of serious complications.

In 2018, the global Measles market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Novartis

Abbott

Biomedical Diagnostics

Johnson and Johnson Services

Sanofi

Merck

Serum Institute Of India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Red Measles

German Measles

Market segment by Application, split into

Hospitals

Clinics

Measles Consumption by Region

North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central and South , merica, Brazil, Rest of South America, Middle East and Africa, GCC Countries, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa.

