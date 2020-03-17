Global Meal Kit Delivery Services Market by Region, Production, Consumption, Revenue, Market Share and Growth Rate to 2025

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Meal Kit Delivery Services Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” new report to its research database. The report spread across 97 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

This comprehensive Global Meal Kit Delivery Services Market research report includes a brief on these trends that can help the businesses operating in the industry to understand the market and strategize for their business expansion accordingly. The research report analyzes the market size, industry share, growth, key segments, CAGR and key drivers.

A meal kit is a subscription service that sends customers pre-portioned food ingredients and recipes for them to prepare home cooked meals. Services that send pre-cooked meals are called meal delivery services. This subscription model is an example of personalization in the food and beverage industry that is becoming more popular and wide-spread.

The first meal kit delivery service started in 2007 in Europe. The concept quickly exploded and in less than 15 years it is estimated that the industry will be worth between $3 billion and $5 billion in Global. The top reasons for buying a meal kit include: save time on meal planning, reduce prep and cook time, save time grocery shopping, and healthy recipes.

The Germany have a largest meal kit delivery service market, which dominates a 24.54% market share, with 282.55 million USD in 2017. Followed by UK and France, with a 23.37% and 11.35% respectively. With increased focus on enjoy life, the meal kit delivery service market is likely to witness a strong growth in coming years.

In 2018, the global Meal Kit Delivery Services market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Meal Kit Delivery Services volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Meal Kit Delivery Services market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions:

United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, Central and South America.

Request Free Sample Research Report at

https://www.marketresearchnest.com/report/requestsample/618549

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

Top manufacturers/players, sales volume, price, revenue (Million USD) and market share for each manufacturer/player:

Hello Fresh

Abel and Cole

Riverford

Gousto

Quitoque

Kochhaus

Marley Spoon

Middagsfrid

Allerhandebox

Chefmarket

Kochzauber

Fresh Fitness Food

Mindful Chef

Rewe

Market by Product Type:

Ready-to-eat Food

Reprocessed Food

Other

Market by Application:

Household

Office

Other

Browse detail report with in-depth TOC at

https://www.marketresearchnest.com/Global-Meal-Kit-Delivery-Services-Market-Size-Status-and-Forecast-2019-2025.html

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Meal Kit Delivery Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Meal Kit Delivery Services development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Order a Purchase Report Copy at

https://www.marketresearchnest.com/report/purchase/618549

About Us:

MarketResearchNest.com is the most comprehensive collection of market research products and services on the Web. We offer reports from almost all top publishers and update our collection on daily basis to provide you with instant online access to the world’s most complete and recent database of expert insights on Global industries, organizations, products, and trends.

Contact Us

Mr. Jeet Jain

Sales Manager

[email protected]

+1-240-284-8070

+44-20-3290-4151

Connect with us: Google+ | LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook