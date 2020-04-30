Global Masterbatch Market 2019 Challenges, Sales Channels, Distributors, Revenue, Growth Potential | 1. Clariant 2. A. Schulman Inc. 3. Ampacet Corporation 4. Cabot Corporation 5. Polyone Corporation 6. Plastika Kritis SA 7. Hubron Ltd. 8. RTP Company

Actionable, reliable and all-inclusive report on Global Masterbatch Market 2018 by Manufacturers, Countries, Type and Application, Forecast to 2025 published by Decision Market Reports provides exhaustive research capabilities, strong analytics services and data validation.

Market Overview: The global masterbatch market was valued at USD 9.90 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 15.23 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2017 to 2025. Masterbatches are products that are used in plastic manufacturing for coloring. Masterbatches is made up of a mixture of pigments and additives encapsulated during a heating process into a carrier resin. The growing demand for colored plastics is expected to boost market demand over the forecast period. The growing application in automotive is expected to play a major role in driving market demand.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Rising demand in lightweight vehicles

1.2 Growing demand for colorful plastics

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Stringent environmental regulations

Market Segmentation:

The global masterbatches market is segmented on the basis of product, polymer, application, and region.

1. By Product:

1.1 Color Masterbatch

1.1.1 Standard Color

1.1.2 Tailor Made Color

1.1.3 Specialty Color

1.1.3.1 Metallic

1.1.3.2 Pearlescent

1.1.3.3 Fluorescent

1.1.3.4 Phosphorescent

1.2 Additive Masterbatch

1.2.1 Antimicrobial Additive

1.2.2 Antioxidant Additive

1.2.2.1 Primary

1.2.2.2 Secondary

1.2.2.3 Primary & Secondary

1.2.3 Flame Retardant

1.2.4 UV Stabilizer

1.2.5 Foaming Agent/Blowing Agent

1.2.6 Optical Brightener

1.2.7 Nucleating Agent

1.3 White Masterbatch

1.4 Black Materbatch

1.5 Filler Masterbatch

2. By Polymer:

2.1 Polypropylene

2.2 Polyethylene

2.2.1 Low Density Polyethylene

2.2.2 Linear Low Density Polyethylene

2.2.3 High Density Polyethylene

2.3 Polyurethane

2.4 Polethylene Terepthalate

2.5 Polystyrene

2.6 Polyvinyl Chloride

2.7 Others

3. By Application:

3.1 Packaging

3.2 Building & Construction

3.3 Consumer Goods

3.4 Automotive

3.5 Textile

3.6 Agriculture

3.7 Others

4. By Region:

4.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

4.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

4.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

4.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

4.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Clariant

2. A. Schulman Inc.

3. Ampacet Corporation

4. Cabot Corporation

5. Polyone Corporation

6. Plastika Kritis SA

7. Hubron Ltd.

8. RTP Company

9. Tosaf Group

10. Penn Color Inc.

11. AF Color

12. Americhem Inc.

13. Vanetti Spa

14. Rajiv Plastics Industries

15. Meilian Chemical Co. Ltd.

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

